Matua Parkinson host of Blood Brothers and star of Hunting Aotearoa.

Former rugby star and TV wild man Matua Parkinson is speaking about being dyslexic because he doesn't want kids with similar learning disabilities to suffer like he did.

The 47-year-old, who has achieved sporting accolades including representing the New Zealand Māori, captaining the World Champion New Zealand Sevens team, playing for the Auckland Blues, North Harbour, Sanix in Japan and the Steamers as well as playing in the NRL for Canterbury Bulldogs, said being dyslexic is nothing to be ashamed of.

Born in the Tiny East Coast, Ngāti Porou town of Te Kaha, Parkinson is the youngest of five. Despite the remoteness of the environment, there was always plenty to do - like fishing, diving and playing rugby.

However, school and more importantly reading and writing were two subjects Parkinson quite couldn't get his head around.

Matua Parkinson in his playing days.

"School wasn't a very nice place to be at all," Parkinson told the Herald, despite his mum being a teacher.

"It wasn't an environment back in the day where I could say to the teacher that I couldn't spell or read properly.

"Kids were pretty unkind back then and when you are made to feel whaka iti (belittled), in front of your peers it wasn't the sort of thing you did.

"I would count how many kids in the class, how many paragraphs in a story and three paragraphs before it was my turn to read, I would ask to go to the whare paku (toilet) or try to get kicked out of class, so you wouldn't get embarrassed in front of your mates.

"That never worked, so when it came time for reading lessons, I was always sent to the dummy class. It made me feel like a dongey."

Parkinson said one of the reasons to now learn te reo was he was always called upon to speak at the marae but found his te reo skills lacking.

Nowadays, Parkinson, who has fronted numerous award-winning television shows, learns to cope by other means. If you were talking about reading landscape or surviving in the bush, Parkinson is a man you would take with you into the bush.

"I can read a book and when I get to the bottom of a page, I've forgotten what I have just read, but I'm an oral guy and I retain different information through other means," Parkinson said.

"I can still remember little things from adverts when I was a kid. That's how my brain is wired."

The father of three, who is married to Cheri and lives in Tauranga, now travels to schools to talk to children about being dyslexic.

"I can pick who those kids are immediately because like me, they are very outgoing and they can korero because they have connectivity but when it comes to writing and reading, they shy away," Parkinson said.

"That's my korero with the teacher about resources and how do you teach those ones who might be dyslexic."

He has enrolled in a te reo course at university.

"Who would have thought, aye? I'm at university and that was my worst fear but I'm learning te reo Māori because that is necessary for me."

To help Parkinson on his own journey to becoming a better communicator and role model, he will be among the speakers at the upcoming M9 series held in Auckland in September.