Home / Kahu

Sky Sports commentators are being asked to speak more te reo on air

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sky sports commentators (from left) Jeff Wilson, Hemana Waaka, Tony Johnson, Laura McGoldrick and Justin Marshall. Montage / Paul Slater.

Sky Sports commentators are being trained and asked to speak more te reo Māori on air.

Sky TV’s head of Māori Strategy, Kirstin Te Wao-Edmonds, said the broadcaster has a “mission to normalise te reo in mainstream sports broadcasting”.

Sky rugby commentator Tony Johnson told the Herald pronouncing names correctly is a way to honour Māori and Pasifika friends who have had an impact on his life.
Rugby commentators have long opened their commentaries with the classic “kia

