Fisher Wang was the highest poling candidate for the local body elections in Rotorua.

Rotorua's youngest councillor is also its highest-polling, and he is on a mission to "bring back the pride to Rotorua".

With 90 per cent of votes counted at the weekend, progress results showed 22-year-old Fisher Wang had fetched 6864 votes, about 121 votes behind fellow general ward councillor Sandra Kai-Fong's 6985.

Kai-Fong's tally was the highest across the council's three wards - Māori, general and rural - and mayor Tania Tapsell who finished the progress votes with 6254.

But updated preliminary results showed Wang has now pipped Kai-Fong by just 33 votes - 7903 to Kai-Fong's 7870.

Tapsell was the next-highest poller across the board with 7160 votes.

Wang said he was shocked, humbled and honoured by the support.

"I see those votes as a mandate and a vote for our future. Not only our future but for our integrity. A vote for change, a vote for action."

Councillor Fisher Wang has been re-elected with the highest votes. Photo / Andrew Warner

When asked if Wang expected to chair a council committee, he responded that it was still very early days.

"We will be meeting with mayor-elect Tapsell one-on-one to talk about our visions, our priorities and the areas we would have an interest in, but I'm yet to have that meeting with her.

"I am very much looking forward to having that conversation with her.

"I am really excited to be supporting Tania Tapsell as mayor and Sandra Kai Fong as deputy mayor and I'm looking forward to working with that leadership."

Wang said he tried to engage with youth and he was encouraged by a perceived increase in interest of young people in local politics. Wang hopes youth saw themselves having a future in Rotorua.

"I want young people to feel hope and actually see that future for themselves living here in Rotorua, having a family and buying their first home, having access to work and opportunities."

Kai Fong acknowledged Wang's achievement and said it was a wonderful endorsement of him as a councillor.

Councillor Sandra Kai-Fong. Photo / NZME

"I think it's fantastic, it obviously shows that the community respects him and the work that he's done for the last three years. He obviously ran a good campaign in terms of getting out there and he's been active in the community - so good on him."

Kai Fong said they had already started work today and she was excited to set a new direction and ensure the council built a good team.

"Tania and I still have a strong mandate, even though I'm not the top polling councillor. We campaigned together.

"I obviously didn't have a campaign as such, so you didn't see me on a billboard.

"It was still very close - only 33 votes in it."

Wang promised he would make those votes count. "With those votes, I guarantee that I will work even harder for Rotorua and for our community."

Mayor-elect Tania Tapsell recognised the significance of Wang's "incredible success" and said the young councillor was "one of the hardest working" team members.

"I haven't yet as it's just my first day in office, but I plan to meet with all the councillors and get an understanding of different skills they all have to offer.

"I am committed to offering them every opportunity to contribute to the community."

Tapsell said the closeness in numbers highlighted the importance of voting.

"Every vote counts," said Tapsell.

Results are expected to be finalised between October 13 and 19.