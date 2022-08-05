Kapa haka performer Hereana Roberts has died in Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

*This story has been amended

A Rotorua woman known for her passionate love of kapa haka, basketball and most of all, her children, has died in Rarotonga.

Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka performer Hereana Roberts was also celebrating her 50th birthday on the tropical island.

Hereana had trained four generations of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wahiao descendants in kapa haka and had contributed more than 30 years of service.

She completed her first stand in 1988 and became a tutor at the Te Arawa regionals for the first time in 2001.

She was a tutor, composer and performer from 2001 onwards.

Hereana was in Rarotonga with members of the Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka group, friends and whānau when she died. The kapa haka group performed at the Te Maeva Nui festival.

A spokesperson for the group said the performers had travelled over as one group but several members had to return after a week, while the rest - including Hereana - stayed on for more performances and the closing ceremony.

On Wednesday, Rarotonga time, the leaving group's flight was cancelled so they rejoined the performing group.

About an hour before going on stage that day, Hereana collapsed at the auditorium and emergency services were called*. She passed away at the hospital about five minutes before the group took the stage.

The spokesperson said during the trip Hereana, an aqua fit instructor, had conducted classes in the resort's pool for group members every morning.

"She enjoyed local activities, starred in the first performance, celebrated her white night 50th birthday and soaked up the magic sunshine of Rarotonga."

People in both Rarotonga and Rotorua were working hard to bring Hereana and the remaining group members home together.

The group and whānau were humbled and grateful for the support they had received and wanted to thank Te Kīngitanga, Rarotongan Authorities, Air NZ, Leelesh (funeral director), NZ High Commissioner (Tui, Tee, Helena), Pa Ariki, Club Raro, Mark Te Kani, Aotea Marae, Haven Falls Funeral, the people of Rarotonga who had opened their hearts and homes and "last but not least Tūhourangi Ngāti Wahiao ōtira Te Arawa whānui".

Hereana's cousin, Rangitihi Pene, said she had five children and two mokopuna, and whānau were distraught.

"She was there with her two sons because she was also celebrating her 50th birthday."

He presumed a funeral would take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, "as long as there's no complications with getting her out of Rarotonga".

"She'll come to Hinemihi Marae in Ngāpuna."

"I'll always remember her as being a really loving cousin, a passionate kapa haka performer, musically talented ... when you hear the Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka sing, she's often the one that's done that tune.

"And someone who just devoted herself to her children ... The heart goes out to those kids."

Te Arawa Kapa Haka committee chairman and Rotorua councillor Trevor Maxwell said Hereana was a "prominent member" of the Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka team.

"She has led their group at the national competitions called Te Matatini in the past."

"There she was in Rarotonga supposed to be enjoying herself with the rest of Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao ... and it's the Te Maeva Nui festival that's happening in Rarotonga.

"They were guest performers over there."

Maxwell said he was "horrified" and "devastated" when he heard the news.

"She's such a beautiful performer and a beautiful person."

Maxwell said kapa haka and basketball were her passions.

"She's been helping with her whānau - her children who play basketball. She was managing some of the great teams over the years.

"A sad loss for us all."

Hereana had recently become an aqua fit class instructor at Rotorua Aquatic Centre and spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post last month about her hīkoi to health.

Her purpose in doing aqua fit was to try another type of exercise to help on her fitness and wellbeing journey.

"Hauora is very important to me especially as you get older. Given I've approached my golden years, I would like to keep myself fit for my mokos," she said at the time.

Rotorua Aquatic Centre facility manager Leah Burgess said the team were "devastated" to hear the news of her death.

"A beautiful and bright soul that brought energy to everything she did especially for our aqua fitness community.

"We send our love and condolences to her entire family."

*Correction

An earlier version of this story contained inaccurate information. Hereana collapsed in the auditorium about an hour before a performance, not on stage. She was taken to hospital and died there soon after, before the performance began. The article also incorrectly said she was part of the group that had rejoined the rest of the performers that day after their leaving flight was cancelled - rather, Hereana was among the performers who were staying on. For clarity, these events happened on Wednesday Rarotonga time, Thursday NZ time.