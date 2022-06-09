Rotorua designer Kharl WiRepa. Photo / File

Rotorua designer Kharl WiRepa says he's excited to have his designs gracing catwalks in the fashion capitals of Paris and London later this year.

On September 13, Kharl WiRepa designs will feature at the Musee Du Quai Branly Jaques Chirac in Paris, France. Then, on September 15, he will showcase during London Fashion Week at Whitehall Suite at the Royal Horseguardes.

Kharl says he will be showcasing 20 looks on the catwalk.

"The collection will be inspired by my own heritage. I have thrice Māori, French, and English heritage.

"It is exciting that I will be able to visit my ancestral lands of Europe and present a range that represents who I am as a person and a designer."

He says the collection itself will feature what he is most notably known for, which is tailored glamorous eveningwear, made from luxurious fabrics, embellishments, hand beading, and fur - "with of course a lot of gold metallics, bling, and crystals".

Kharl says, "I have been invited to New York, Fiji, London, China, Vancouver, and Paris in the past.

"However, previously I did not feel my brand was ready, as I have spent most of my energy focusing on growing the charitable trust The Miss Rotorua Foundation.

"But in 2022 I was contacted by international fashion agent Ana Lavekau who requested I showcase in Paris, in which I decided to accept the invitation."

He says after that he was offered to showcase in London.

"It was very exciting to finally accept one of many international invitations."

Kharl says he will be travelling to Paris and London.

"It is very exciting to be working in the fashion capitals of the world. I am looking forward to the runway shows, the fashion after parties, and mingling with the French and British social elite.

"However, what I am more interested in is doing research while I am overseas."

Kharl believes it is very important that New Zealand/Rotorua fashion is showcased on the world stage.

"My role as a designer is not only to produce works of art, but ... to represent the people of New Zealand, especially Māori.

"An important part of representing our nation is that we are represented with excellence."

He says he is confident that with the experience he has in the fashion world and as a designer, he will be taking over a collection that is worthy of the catwalks of Paris.

"On another note it is important we celebrate fashion and the arts, especially for those who are emerging.

"We need to ensure that our generation are able to create pathways for our rangatahi, and I hope with what I am doing that more generations of designers will follow the same path."

Kharl says ahead of his Paris and London fashion shows he will be allowing the people of New Zealand to have a private preview of his collection at the Ohomairangi Matariki Art and Fashion Show in Rotorua.

The event is on July 16, 6pm, next door to the Princes Gate Hotel, and will be an evening of fashion, art, music and entertainment.

"The show will not just feature my collection but also the ranges from Deborah De Loree (Ngati Whakaue), Candice Kanapu (Ngati Rangiwehiwehi), Glen Maclachlan (Ngati Maniapoto), Deidre Rowe (European bridal designer), and Samantha Zhang (Chinese children's wear designer).

"The Matariki event will showcase music from 60 Seconds television star Verity Howells, songstress Promise Royal, and an international dance group."

It will also showcase art from Wikitoria Tuhakaraina Simon, Logan Shipgood, Martyn Evens, and international art from China, India, Argentina and Japan.

Tickets are available www.eventbrite.co.nz.