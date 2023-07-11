Rising stars of Matariki: Elijah Pue

Elijah Pue. Photo / Bevan Conley

At 25, Elijah Pue became Ruapehu District Council’s youngest serving councillor. Last year, aged 28, he had the confidence to run as mayor.

Many factors made Pue believe that he had the edge over the other candidates. Born to a Māori mother and Pākehā father, the fluent te reo speaker felt that he could walk in both worlds. He thought the fact that he had served on community and iwi boards at such a young age put him in a good position to lead. His mayoral campaign was also supported by longstanding incumbent Don Cameron, who was retiring.

Pue, who was born and raised in Raetihi, lost the race to Weston Kirton by 500 votes and experienced his first political heartbreak.

“I suffered from a six-month period of grief and depression after I lost. Before the election, I manifested that I would win, that I was the right person to be the mayor of my community,” he says.

“One day you’re a councillor, well known in the community, a mayoral candidate, and everyone knows you and is talking to you. In the space of a 30-second phone call, you are no longer that. The profile you once had, the influence, is gone. That was difficult. I didn’t even get a farewell or a certificate of service. It was hooray, goodbye, you’re a loser.”

It’s been a year since Pue’s mayoral loss and time has helped him process and overcome his grief. He’s moved from Raetihi to Whanganui, where he continues to work and volunteer in leadership roles.

He’s the business manager at Te Oranganui Trust, the largest Māori health provider in the region, he’s on two boards of trustees at local education institutions, is on the board of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui (the post-Treaty settlement governance board for the Whanganui River) and sits on the paepae at his marae.

Pue continues to have his finger on the pulse and says he’ll return to politics when he’s ready, making him a potential political Māori leader to watch.

“I learned to look forward and try to find an opportunity within my grief and loss. There’s something else for me, and I’ll get it next time.”

Pue (Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) says he grew up with a natural desire to lead and have a career in politics.

“I love public speaking. I love cutting ribbons. I love photo opportunities. I love the fast pace. I love being able to effect change and do good for the community.

“During primary school, if there was a position of leadership, I wanted that position. At high school, I was the house leader, I became the principal’s pet, and sat as the student representative on the board of trustees for two years.”

Pue was raised by a humble whānau that hates the spotlight.

“Everyone worked hard. They were sheep shearers, market gardeners, or farmers. My family are not front people. They lead from the back and just get on with the mahi,” he says.

“I was taught from a young age if you want anything in life you have to work hard for it. Nothing will be handed to you. Leadership came naturally to me. I’ve always liked helping and being of service.”

While studying Māori at Victoria University, he worked at Parliament for the Māori Party, supporting founding co-leaders Dame Tariana Turia and Sir Pita Sharples in policy development and portfolio responsibilities, before returning home to Raetihi to serve his people.

He says he learned his most valuable political lessons under Turia’s leadership.

“Mrs Turia taught me that being a politician isn’t about making decisions that give you the warm fuzzies. It’s about making unpopular decisions that aren’t politically fathomable but will make a difference to your people.

“You are getting paid to be in a leadership position, so work for your money. Don’t ever be afraid to be unpopular, to be unliked, and to a certain extent, to be hated. She was all those things.

“She taught me that you are no bigger than any one person. When you go to marae, you pick up a tea towel, you put in for the koha, you hongi everyone, and be proud of who you are and where you come from.”

