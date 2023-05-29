The Ruapehu District Council and Ngāti Rangi have signed a new relationship agreement. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new chapter in the relationship between the Ruapehu District Council and iwi Ngāti Rangi has begun with the signing of a new relationship agreement.

The agreement established a framework for a co-operative and collaborative future between the two groups, they said.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the signing solidified a joint commitment to work together for the betterment of the community.

“Council deeply appreciates the goodwill and spirit that has characterised our relationship thus far and we firmly believe that we have laid a strong foundation for our future endeavours.”

He was confident the council and Ngāti Rangi would achieve the co-operative and collaborative future both parties wanted.

Ngāti Rangi chairman Whetu Moataane said the agreement was significant.

He said Ngāti Rangi initiated the agreement process in September 2022 with the intention of giving “expression to the aspiration of the iwi to pursue wellness for them, their hapū, whānau and communities”.

“We welcome the commitment made by council to work with the Te Totarahoe to actively be involved in council’s decision-making process on council-related functions within its own rohe with a focus on tangata whenua thriving and leading in the Ruapehu District.

“As mana whenua, it is our duty to serve not only our own people but also to care for all people within our rohe.”

Pou Ārahi Helen Leahy said the signing of the relationship agreement reflected the vision Ngāti Rangi had set across all its work and decision-making: “Kia mura ai te ora o Ngāti Rangi nui tonu ki tua atu i te 1000 tau - That Ngāti Rangi continues to vibrantly exist in 1000 years.”

Council executive manager of iwi relationships Sonny Houpapa said the signing was a first step toward a proper process.

“It is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared aspirations.”

Kirton thanked everyone involved for their “unwavering commitment” to the process.



