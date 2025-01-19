Ex-Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has been replaced by Simeon Brown.

Rob Campbell is a professional director and investor. He is chancellor at AUT, chair of Ara Ake, chair of NZ Rural Land and former chair of Te Whatu Ora.

Shane Reti has lost the health portfolio following a cabinet reshuffle.

Simeon Brown takes over as Health Minister.

Labour likens it to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic by a failing Government.

Quite a few people have lost their jobs in the health service system, so another one is no real surprise. At least National Minister Shane Reti retains a job and salary which sets him apart from others.

Despite making the Pae Ora legislation a major election issue, forcing the closure of Te Aka Whai Ora an early priority, changing the governance to gain more direct control, making staff and spending cuts, the Government has succeeded only in raising public concern about the system.

It is hard not to draw the conclusion that the good doctor misunderstood the symptoms, misdiagnosed the disorder and prescribed the wrong treatment.

I reckon that the obsession with Māori role in the system was the core error. It might have played well in some voters’ minds but the alleged preference or privilege was never true and the focus on it was a diversion from the real problems. The Government was committed to demonstrating by December how their changes actually benefit Māori. That they have not done so is because they haven’t.