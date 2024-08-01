Removal of 7AA will have social impact on Māori and lead to higher costs for the state, consultant says

A social investment consultant is calling for Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act to remain, saying its removal will lead to higher social impacts on Māori and Pākehā, and higher costs to the state.
Submissions on the legislation to repeal Section 7AA, part of the National and Act coalition agreement, have been heard this week at Parliament, the overwhelming majority of them in opposition to the bill.
Habilis managing director Kent Duston told the select committee that 7AA had been a success in terms of keeping more Māori children out of care.
“If we look at it purely from an economic standpoint, the retention of 7AA will result in fiscal and economic benefit,” Duston said.
“I thought today’s committee would either be abandoned or cancelled after last Wednesday, presentation of the royal commission report in Parliament.”
Another submitter added: “The Government can’t apologise to survivors with one breath while choosing to make the same mistakes that led to that abuse in the first place.”
Duston said the move was ideological symbolism driven by the Act Party, explaining this by using three possible scenarios to ask what the impact would be to remove 7AA.
“The first [option] is that it’s symbolic only,” he said, “the clause disappears but essentially the policy interventions continue much as they do today.”
If that is the case, “we’ve all wasted a bunch of time and money over this thing for a bit of empty symbolism”.
“The two other alternatives, is that it would have a chilling effect.”
In this scenario, it would “cause a partial wind back of interventions simply because of the perception around it”, he said.
“And that would have negative social investment impacts, because things would get worse, and we would see at least a partial return to what happened before 7AA in terms of the numbers of mokopuna coming through the system.”
The third option was a “complete reversion” where things returned to the way they were pre-2018, and prior to the introduction of 7AA, he said.
“That has very negative impacts and then this becomes a case of how many billions of dollars do we wish to expend as a nation on something that is, at best, a piece of ideological symbolism.”