“They have broken the law and illegally continued with the commencement of this destructive work to the environment and whenua.”

Skipwith describes what is happening as “Te Arawa’s Ihumātao, Te Arawa’s Bastion Point”, and urges people to join mana whenua in support to stand in peaceful resistance.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“Lake Rotokākahi is a wāhi tapu for mana whenua and is the resting place of many of their tīpuna killed in the Mount Tarawera eruption of 1886.”Rotokākahi and supported their efforts to protect their whenua.

“Mana whenua have been urging Rotorua Lakes Council to stop works and look at alternative plans to protect the taiao, as well as the wāhi tapu at Lake Rotokākahi. The council needs to listen,” Waititi said.

“Lake Rotokākahi is a wāhi tapu for mana whenua and is the resting place of many of their tīpuna killed in the Mt Tarawera eruption of 1886.”

Waititi said mana whenua were not only concerned about the desecration of their wāhi tapu by the sewage scheme but also the environmental damage to the roto and the impacts on surrounding ecosystems that were at risk.

“This act by the council is a clear breach of article two of te Tiriti o Waitangi, which guarantees Māori the undisturbed possession of their full and exclusive rights to their estates, domains, lands, forests, moana and taonga for as long as they wish to retain them.

“The demands from mana whenua are clear: Immediately stop works, adopt alternative routes, and for the Government to step in and support Rotorua Lakes Council with alternative plans.”

Waititi said he supported mana whenua who were on the “frontline” with the focus of protecting their wāhi tapu and preserving their taiao for future generations. He said he supported them until the council met those demands.

“We, as tangata whenua, must be the kaitiaki our tīpuna entrusted us to be, and make the decisions our mokopuna deserve to inherit.”

Waititi has written to all Rotorua Lakes councillors, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Local Government and the Minister for Infrastructure over the matter.