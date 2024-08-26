About 100 people attended a hīkoi to wāhi tapu (sacred) Lake Rotokākahi on Monday in a stand against the route of a sewerage pipeline.
One man leading it said supporters came from across the North Island to join, and that they were referring to it as “another Ihumātao”.
Those marching say they believe the $29 million Tarawera sewerage scheme pipes being laid parallel to a section of the lake could risk environmental damage in a culturally significant area. Tūpuna (ancestors) were buried nearby during the 1886 Mount Tarawera eruption.
The site was shut down in February after alleged incidents – including claims of a vehicle being driven at a contractor, verbal abuse and intimidation – prompted the Rotorua Lakes Council to seek an injunction against “interference” with the construction of the pipeline.
The board acts as kaitiaki of the lake, which is iwi-owned and closed to the public.
Protests began again last week when work recommenced, this time with a council camera, and on Monday people held signs and flags in opposition to the scheme’s route as they journeyed from the Lake Tikitapu lookout point to the sacred lake’s edge.
Council infrastructure and environment general manager Stavros Michael said there has been no physical interference to the scheme since contractors became re-established at the site last week.
“Today’s hīkoi impacted traffic management and has delayed the start of the works.
“Council reiterates the right to peaceful protest. The injunction application can be renewed on an urgent basis if necessary if there is conduct that obstructs or interferes with the works. The judge was clear on the council’s ability to proceed with works within the legal road corridor.”
Michael said the scheme was a result of “extensive community consideration over many years”. This included iwi input.
“Arriving at the preferred option followed careful consideration of all technical, cultural, financial and planning factors.”
The council and contractors were “doing their best” to complete the scheme efficiently to protect the health of the community and Lake Tarawera, he said, with minimum delay and at the lowest cost possible.
“We estimate legal costs associated with the injunction, as well as site security and contract progress delays will add about $200,000 to the scheme which would come at a significant cost to the Tarawera and the wider community.”
He said any extra legal action or work programme delays would create additional costs to the scheme, which it was “trying to avoid”.
A police spokeswoman said police recognised the lawful right to protest.
“Staff were aware of this protest and it was monitored to ensure public safety.”
There were no issues.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.