An anti-pipeline protest has resumed at sacred Lake Rotokākahi. Photo / Laura Smith
A protest at the edge of a sacred Rotorua lake is back – now under the eye of $3000 council cameras.
Iwi members opposing a council sewerage pipeline running by its wāhi tapu (sacred) Lake Rotokākahi and awa (stream) claim a new fence at the Tarawera Rd construction site has them “locked out” of two culturally significant pā.
Work restarted in the area, in the Tūhourangi and Ngāti Tumatawera rohe, on Monday as part of Rotorua Lakes Council’s $29 million Tarawera Wastewater Reticulation Scheme.
The site shut down in February after alleged incidents – including claims of a vehicle being driven at a contractor, verbal abuse and intimidation – prompted the council to seek an injunction against “interference” with the construction of the pipeline.
Protestor Peter Moke told Local Democracy Reporting the cameras, installed on a narrow berm opposite the lake edge on Friday, were “quite intimidating”.
Moke is co-chairman of the Lake Rotokākahi Board of Control, which oversees the iwi-owned lake.
Moke said the fence installed in front of the cameras and along the widest section of the berm blocked access to two Ngāti Tumatawera pā: Te Ohu and Te Pureirei. The berm was also where vehicles usually parked when accessing the lake.
Moke said he had parked there before the fence was installed, but was told to move his vehicle or it would be towed.
He described this as “being locked out of our own whenua”.
Moke claimed the council had “tried to say there were no historical sites there”.
“Arriving at the preferred option followed careful consideration of all technical, cultural, financial and planning factors.”
He said the fixed cameras were installed to protect contractors and equipment and were on the council’s legal road corridor. They were estimated to cost about $3000.
The cameras were recording constantly.
Michael said the temporary fencing was installed so works could be completed safely.
“The safety of contractors and road users, the protection of public assets and avoiding costly delays is paramount.
“There is full access to the lake and Department of Conservation land on either side of the road reserve, but to protect the contractors and public, the roadway has been reduced to one lane while these works are carried out.”
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for five years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.