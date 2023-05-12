Jase Norman, Annun Leng and Miko Tran at Papakura Street Fest debuting their product, Pounamu Chews. Photo / Pounamu Chews

Jase Norman, Annun Leng and Miko Tran at Papakura Street Fest debuting their product, Pounamu Chews. Photo / Pounamu Chews

Pounamu are a taonga [treasure] for Māori often worn as a carved pendant, gifted on special occasions.

They hold stories, history and memories of loved ones and significant moments for the wearer.

A group of enterprising young south Aucklanders have applied the concept to their business startup: Pounamu Chews – baby teethers.

Pounamu Chews finance director Jase Norman (Ngāti Kuri), 17, came up with the business idea at a tangihanga.

“I saw a mum holding her pepi and they were chewing on her pounamu. It reminded me of my nieces and nephews. It was so adorable,” says the Manurewa local.

But Norman was reminded that pounamu are sacred and should be well cared for and preserved.

She saw an opportunity to create a baby-safe alternative, while encouraging connection between Māori babies and their heritage.

“Through the younger generations we have been disconnected from our whenua and culture because of colonisation in Aotearoa. We created this for parents to introduce their babies to their whakapapa at a young age,” says Norman.

Pounamu Chews are made from medical grade silicone. Photo/Pounamu Chews

Back in her business class at Manurewa High School, Norman got her peers involved with passion and determination to make the dream a reality.

“It was a class project but also just a good business idea,” says Miko Tran (Vietnam), the CEO of Pounamu Chews.

The young entrepreneurs have moved quickly into the market after sourcing medical grade silicon from Canada.

Tran says they are challenged with conflicting schedules and a lack of business experience, but they have utilised YouTube tutorials and connected with medical professionals for guidance.

The international student has been in Aotearoa for four years and is encouraged by her family to make the most of the opportunity within a kaupapa Māori business.

She shares everything she learns about Māori culture with her Niuean/Cook Island homestay whanau.

“Working with Jase who is very proud and has in-depth knowledge about her culture has allowed me to learn more. I learned that I love you in Māori is ka nui taku aroha ki a koe!” she says excitedly.

The duo is joined by classmates Joanna Nguyen (production manager), Annun Leng (communications director) and Mercedes Harris (marketing director).

Pounamu Chews connect Māori babies to their culture. Photo / Pounamu Chews

They have a great support network of teachers and families who have invested into the business or purchased teethers.

“We all chipped in $40 each. Our teacher, Mrs Kelsey, ordered the silicone for us. It was quite expensive, but we have refunded her. Our business teacher Mr Lambert purchased our putty which makes the mould,” says Norman.

Pounamu Chews debuted last week at Papakura Street Fest, securing bulk pre-orders and interest from an online Māori marketplace.

Their product has also found a dual-purpose as a sensory/stim toy for children and adults.

Tran says: “It’s not only for babies. It’s for people with special conditions like autism. People who are anxious can use our Pounamu Chews to reduce stress.”

Norman has set her sights on two careers; as a nail technician and a flight attendant which she will study in 2024.

Tran aspires to upskill in business through Victoria University next year.

But the pair agree that they will wait to see what Pounamu Chews has in store for their future as businesswomen.

—- This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air