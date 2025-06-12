The expansion to Waikeria and Christchurch Men’s is part of Corrections’ preparation for a major prison population increase: inmate numbers are expected to reach nearly 14,000 in the next decade.

An 810-bed expansion planned for Waikeria was announced in May of last year, and a 596-bed facility opened just a week ago.

This year’s budget also announced a 292-bed expansion to Christchurch Men’s Prison.

And with Māori making up 52% of the 10,641 inmates, despite making up only 17% of the population, expect more Māori to be locked up.

Aerial view of Waikeria Prison.

People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Dr Emmy Rakete said the government is forcing New Zealanders to “drink a penal poison potion” and then pay for it as taxpayers, by locking up more people, and for longer.

It costs on average $120,000 to keep one inmate in prison per year.

Dr Emmy Rakete told the Herald locking more people up, and for longer, is expensive.

“I know the Minister has seen projections at the higher end of up to 15,000 inmates within the next decade,” Rakete said.

“Australia is a country that loves imprisoning people and we blew past them in prison population per capita a couple years ago.”

Building new prisons

Corrections CEO Jeremy Lightfoot told the Herald he is planning for a rise in both remand and sentenced inmates.

“We have to be responsive to government priorities and our Minister, who is very clear on what his priorities are,” Lightfoot said.

“The ... figures we are looking at show prisoner numbers peaking at just under 14,000 (13,900) over the next decade.

“I would expect - in light of growth of prison population in last 12 months - that we might exceed that total.”

Corrections currently has 18 prisons across New Zealand.

“Today we have 10,641 across the 18 prisons. Of that, 800 are women.”

Department of Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot opened Waikeria Prison’s new 598-bed facility.

Lightfoot said the opening was a special day.

“My vision for Corrections is we make the community safer by supporting people to leave as better people,” he said.

“We have a commitment to our staff who do a challenging job on a daily basis, but also to those we are charged with looking after.

“Our work is not just in containment. Our purpose is to safely put people on a better path when they leave our custody.

“To me that means people ... [going] back into society with new skills and making contributions to themselves and their community.”

Corrections received a major funding boost in Budget 2025.

“We have 580 new front line roles, 210 nurses, probation offices, education tutors.

“Most people might see prison as three square meals a day and a place to lay your head, but ... prison is definitely not a holiday camp.

Minister’s expectations

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said his expectations of Corrections are clear.

“I have four priorities for Corrections: ensuring prison capacity; improving staffing levels; increasing staff safety; and reducing re-offending through effective rehabilitation.

“Delivering against these priorities will make our prisons safer for all – staff, prisoners, and our communities.

“Rehabilitating people while they are in prison is a critical part of addressing crime.

“The prison system works to keep our communities safe. However, I want people to spend their time in prison engaged in meaningful activities, so that we are setting them up with a strong foundation to live a productive life free from crime.

Sir Graham Lowe hands out graduation certificates for a prison programme.

Mitchell accepts a higher prison population is the price the Government pays for being tough on crime.

“Our tough on crime policy puts public safety at the heart of the justice system by ensuring proper consequences for offenders. With that, we can expect the prison population to grow, and that’s why we are investing in our prison network capacity.”

Labour Corrections spokesperson Tracey McLennan said the government’s approach to the prison population was a populous approach and vote grabber.

Tracey McClennan.

“In terms of reducing crime in the long term, putting everyone in prison simply doesn’t work,” McLennan said.

“Lowest reoffending rates came from those who were sentenced to community sentences where they could access drug and alcohol programmes and rehabilitation programmes in the community.

“Mitchell’s big tough guy act is part of his usual ‘headline grab’ routine and not actually fixing the problem by tackling the drivers of crime.”

Rakete said this government has gone down a dark hole.

Earlier this year, the government voted for prison inmates to be barred from voting in elections.

“We know this system has disastrous outcomes and we know that someone put in prison is more likely to reoffend than if he didn’t go inside,” Rakete said.

“The solution is to lock fewer people up and do more things like social housing and more things that help people keep out of prison.

“If they are locked up they come out to no housing so go back to what they know how to make money.”

