People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Dr Emmy Rakete said the government is forcing New Zealanders to “drink a penal poison potion” and then pay for it as taxpayers, by locking up more people, and for longer.
It costs on average $120,000 to keep one inmate in prison per year.
“I know the Minister has seen projections at the higher end of up to 15,000 inmates within the next decade,” Rakete said.
“Australia is a country that loves imprisoning people and we blew past them in prison population per capita a couple years ago.”
Building new prisons
Corrections CEO Jeremy Lightfoot told the Herald he is planning for a rise in both remand and sentenced inmates.
“We have to be responsive to government priorities and our Minister, who is very clear on what his priorities are,” Lightfoot said.
“The ... figures we are looking at show prisoner numbers peaking at just under 14,000 (13,900) over the next decade.
“I would expect - in light of growth of prison population in last 12 months - that we might exceed that total.”
Corrections currently has 18 prisons across New Zealand.
“Today we have 10,641 across the 18 prisons. Of that, 800 are women.”
“The prison system works to keep our communities safe. However, I want people to spend their time in prison engaged in meaningful activities, so that we are setting them up with a strong foundation to live a productive life free from crime.
Mitchell accepts a higher prison population is the price the Government pays for being tough on crime.
“Our tough on crime policy puts public safety at the heart of the justice system by ensuring proper consequences for offenders. With that, we can expect the prison population to grow, and that’s why we are investing in our prison network capacity.”
Labour Corrections spokesperson Tracey McLennan said the government’s approach to the prison population was a populous approach and vote grabber.
“In terms of reducing crime in the long term, putting everyone in prison simply doesn’t work,” McLennan said.
“Lowest reoffending rates came from those who were sentenced to community sentences where they could access drug and alcohol programmes and rehabilitation programmes in the community.
Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.