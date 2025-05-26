The man faced two family violence charges and a driving charge when he appeared in court in Tauranga on May 26. Photo / NZME

The man faced two family violence charges and a driving charge when he appeared in court in Tauranga on May 26. Photo / NZME

A prominent figure in the Bay of Plenty Māori community accused of family violence offences has denied the allegations.

The defendant, who cannot be named, appeared in the Tauranga Community Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded not guilty to two charges.

The first charge was an assault on a person in family relationship, and the second was engaging in family violence against the same woman by physically abusing her while subject to a protection order.

Police alleged the offences were committed in Te Puke last month.

The maximum penalty for the first charge is two years in prison, and three years for the second.