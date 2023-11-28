Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Professor David Norton: Aotearoa’s most ambitious response to climate change and the biodiversity crisis

By Emeritus Professor David Norton
4 mins to read
Without extensive upgrading of public infrastructure, the flooding we have seen in Auckland will continue. Photo / Supplied

Without extensive upgrading of public infrastructure, the flooding we have seen in Auckland will continue. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Recloaking Papatūānuku, one of the most ambitious forest restoration plans proposed anywhere, aims through active management to restore and enhance more than 2 million hectares of indigenous forest across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu