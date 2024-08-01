Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Police engage with Jamie Kaiwai’s family, acknowledge long investigation

Gisborne Herald
By Matai O'Connor, Kaupapa Māori reporter
2 mins to read
Missing Tolaga Bay woman Jamie Kaiwai with her son. A police investigation continues nearly five years after her disappearance.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Whānau of missing Tolaga Bay woman Jamie Kaiwai say the police have said “I’m sorry” nearly five years after she went missing, but police won’t confirm if they apologised, or what for.

On the Justice for Jamie Kaiwai Facebook page, created by whānau after the 27-year-old went missing in October 2019, a post went up sharing an update for those who have been following the case.

The post said that on Wednesday, the whānau received a phone call from the police.

“It was a good phone call, and for the first time in almost five years – an apology,” the post stated.

“For the first time in almost five years, I heard ‘I’m sorry,’ and for the first time in almost five years, our pain was acknowledged.

“I deeply appreciated that it was genuine, and I felt as if in that moment, we had turned a corner. Full integrity on the policeman’s behalf and I acknowledge him for that, it was a healing moment.

“Hopefully from here we can move forward together towards the right outcome for Jamie,” it stated.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the post about Kaiwai.

“We hold a positive relationship with the family and recently had a conversation with them in relation to this ongoing investigation – recognising and acknowledging this long and difficult process.

“Police will continue to engage with the family, and offer support as required,” the spokesperson said.

Asked if they could confirm if police had apologised, the spokesperson said there wasn’t anything further to add.

This follows on from the announcement in December that police had started a routine periodic review of Jamie Kaiwai’s missing person file.

As of yesterday, the post had more than 1500 reactions and had been shared 29 times.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



