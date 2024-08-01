“For the first time in almost five years, I heard ‘I’m sorry,’ and for the first time in almost five years, our pain was acknowledged.

“I deeply appreciated that it was genuine, and I felt as if in that moment, we had turned a corner. Full integrity on the policeman’s behalf and I acknowledge him for that, it was a healing moment.

“Hopefully from here we can move forward together towards the right outcome for Jamie,” it stated.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the post about Kaiwai.

“We hold a positive relationship with the family and recently had a conversation with them in relation to this ongoing investigation – recognising and acknowledging this long and difficult process.

“Police will continue to engage with the family, and offer support as required,” the spokesperson said.

Asked if they could confirm if police had apologised, the spokesperson said there wasn’t anything further to add.

This follows on from the announcement in December that police had started a routine periodic review of Jamie Kaiwai’s missing person file.

As of yesterday, the post had more than 1500 reactions and had been shared 29 times.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.







