Natasha Kemp will MC tomorrow's meet the candidates event at Papakura Marae. Photo / NZME

Papakura Marae will host a meet the candidates day tomorrow where the contestants standing for the Franklin, Papakura and Manurewa local boards and council will mix and mingle.

The day, which is doubling as a whānau day, will also allow whānau not on the electoral roll to register and also provide an opportunity for anyone who has not had their second or third Covid booster shot to get the vaccination.

This event is being overseen by the Whaitiaki Charitable Trust. Trustee Anne Kendall said this was a marvellous opportunity for the Māori and non-Māori community to meet the people that want to represent their interests.

"Whatiakai wants to bring all Māori candidates regardless of party or ticket so we can listen to them and also to encourage people to vote," Kendall told Māori Media company Waatea News.com.

"These are our future leaders and the people who will in the future be advocating for us."

Kendall said unlike the settings for most meet the candidates forums, it will be more relaxed.

"We asked the community how they would like to see it run," she said.

"The feedback was whānau didn't like the stage set-up style where candidates faced audience questions.

Keven Mealamu was voted onto the Papakura Local Board in 2019. Photo / NZME

"So we removed all that and the candidates will mix and mingle and ask questions publically or privately."

"We will have a microphone follow them and not sit up front."

Around a dozen local board candidates from South Auckland are attending.

Manurewa CEO Natasha Kemp will MC the event, which runs from 10am-2pm Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Former All Black hooker Keven Mealamu was voted onto the Papakura Local Board in 2019 and is this year standing for Auckland Council in the Franklin District.