Whānau seek answers from hospital

The dead woman’s whānau met with senior Auckland City Hospital staff on June 18 - five days after the Herald story, seeking answers on Pamela’s death.

Not satisfied with the Auckland City Hospital meeting, her sister Heather Mose and daughter Tamari made an official complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC).

They had a Zoom meeting with representatives from HDC and ACC in late August.

Mose, who visits her sister’s grave most days, said the family just wants answers and thanked the Herald for publishing Rasmussen’s tragic story.

“We would not have been contacted by Auckland Hospital had the Herald not published Pamela’s story,” Mose said.

Heather Mose at her sister Pamela's grave site. Photo / Supplied

“The hospital kept saying to us she seemed fine but they couldn’t explain what happened and why Pamela died that day.

“After we received Pamela’s medical records, we found a note dated the 12th May, that she had an abscess behind her tonsils.”

But Mose said her sister was discharged and sent home.

“The next day she is dead. We have given Pamela’s medical records to the Health and Disability Commissioner.”

This is to find Justice for my sister and her children Pamela's sister Heather Mose

A HDC spokesperson confirmed the existence of the complaint.

A preliminary assessment of the complaint is now under way.

“HDC cannot comment further on this case while it is under assessment,” the spokesperson said.

A Health New Zealand spokeswoman said they had not yet received the complaint from HDC and couldn’t comment on the treatment provided to Rasmussen.

“As the matter is still before the Coroner, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Mose said family wanted to ensure everything that could have been done to save her Rasmussen’s life was followed correctly.

“This is to find justice for my sister and her children,” Heather said.

“We are not sure if all procedures were followed or if Pamela was treated differently or properly.”

This was among Pamela Rasmussen's medical records released to her whānau. Photo / Supplied

The much-loved mum died after being rushed to Auckland City Hospital's ED department. Photo / NZME

Timeline to tragedy

Rasmussen’s symptoms began with a sore throat on May 9 and she visited Waitākere Hospital’s ED complaining of breathlessness.

She was admitted overnight then discharged on May 10.

The next day, Pamela - who was still in pain - spent the morning with her children and then returned to Waitākere Hospital.

She was transferred to Auckland City Hospital for a throat endoscopy. She was discharged on May 12 and provided with medication.

The following day, Rasmussen called an ambulance to rush her back to Auckland City Hospital. She was not seen for two hours and sat in the emergency waiting room, her husband told the Herald.

The Rasmussen family who lost their mum Pam (back) suddenly. Her children Joshua (6), Pamela (7), Losiana (8), Serafina (15), Esther (20), and Heather (21) with dad Losi. Photo / Supplied

When her husband Losi Rasmussen arrived at Auckland hospital, he claimed his wife had still not been seen by health staff. The couple had been together more than 21 years and had six children.

Losi Rasmussen said nurses and doctors were rushing around, and he saw Pamela “spewing” up blood into her oxygen mask.

“She waved to me to take off her mask because she couldn’t breathe,” he said.

“I held her hand and squeezed it.

“I was taken out of the room and all I could hear was Pam’s screams. She was in pain. It was the last thing I ever heard from her.”

Much-loved mum’s final gift to her family

Mum of six Pam Rasmussen's gift for her daughter Losiana's 9th birthday arrived two months after she passed. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a birthday cake Pamela had designed and organised for her daughter Losiana’s ninth birthday arrived in July - two months after her passing.

“Back in April Pamela had designed and paid for the cake in advance,” Tamari Mose said.

“Pamela was a mother who planned these events in advance to make sure her children had special days and [this] was no different.

“The children just cried. You can imagine how heartbreaking it was for us to find out and know this will be Pam’s final gift for any of her children.”

The family has a Givealittle page to help support the children as they adjust to life without their mum.

