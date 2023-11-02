David Moore says the rival gang members are mostly related. Photo / NZME.

Ōpōtiki District mayor and former policeman David Moore says the hardline approach on gangs promised by National didn’t work when he was a cop and won’t work now.

Moore is having to deal with the consequences of tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in the eastern Bay of Plenty town – with one death, fights and shots fired in recent months.

He says poverty and a lack of opportunities lead to the formation of gangs – and banning patches in public will do little.

Moore says police in Ōpōtiki already have tools to address any problems, with 11 arrests, 41 searches and the seizure of $27,000 of alleged drug money.

“You know shooting at vehicles, shooting at houses, that’s inappropriate. I’ve said that to members of gangs in our community. It’s got to stop. And the new laws that they’re using? Well, that’s the consequences of their behaviour.”

Moore says the rival gang members are mostly related – and the way forward is working on what unites, not separates, them.

Community advocate and Black Power life member Denis O'Reilly. Photo / NZME

Moore’s views are echoed by Black Power life member and community advocate Denis O’Reilly who said National’s tough talk on gangs might have to change to fit reality.

O’Reilly, who has worked with gangs for more than half a century, says previous National administrations have come in with similar sentiments, but once the new ministers get advice from officials and read the research they change their tune.

“Yes we know the community is anxious, we know there is behaviour that is unacceptable and I am speaking specifically of gun violence here – it can’t go on, we must think our way through this – but when you remove freedoms from one New Zealander you remove them for all New Zealanders and we should be mindful of that.”

O’Reilly says there is plenty of evidence available about what works and doesn’t work.

Waatea.News.Com