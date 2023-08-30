Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

On the field, Sione Faumuinā and Manu Vatuvei were a tough combination.

The skills of loose forward Faumuinā, combined with the block-busting style of Vatuvei, won them fans all over the world and created some of the best tries in Warriors history.

Ten years on, the dynamic duo have reconnected for Unspoken NZ - where Vatuvei speaks to his former teammate about his life after rugby and his shot at redemption.

Earlier this month, Vatuvei, in his first interview since being released from prison on parole, described how jail had saved his life and how he is making amends.

In Unspoken NZ, Faumuinā and Vatuvei talk as only old mates can.

Faumuinā is no stranger to the limelight, nor the small screen, having starred in Match Fit, in which he lost 23 kilograms.

He has relocated to Rotorua, where he lives with his wife and children.

Faumuinā said the full Unspoken NZ interview will be released at a later date.