Northland NRL star Corey Harawira Naera sends video to whānau after scary on-field seizure

Corey Harawira-Naera of the Raiders is driven off the field in a Medi-Cab after collapsing during the round 13 NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

NRL league star Corey Harawira-Naera has thanked the on-field medics from his Canberra team and the South Sydney opponents for their speedy action after his on-field seizure during last week’s Raiders v Rabbitohs match.

During the match at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Harawira-Naera appeared disoriented before he fell to the ground mid-game.

The game was stopped as medical staff rushed to his aid. He was taken to hospital and released the next morning.

“I’m back on the mend, not in the clear yet but we’ll get some more scans and sort it out,” Harawira-Naera said in a video update after his discharge.

“Health comes first but I’m obviously hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible as well.”

Harawira-Naera expressed gratitude and appreciation for the messages and well-wishes from the rugby league community.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate to receive a lot of messages about what happened last night,” he said. “I’m doing a lot better now, so love to you all.”

Concussions in rugby have been facing increased scrutiny in recent years because of growing concerns about player welfare and the long-term health consequences associated with head injuries.

Scientific studies have highlighted the connection between repeated head impacts and neurological disorders, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

High-profile cases involving retired rugby players and their struggles with cognitive decline and mental health issues have garnered significant media attention.

Last month a British law firm announced nearly 400 ex-players including former All Black Carl Hayman and England international Steve Thompson, have joined a class action lawsuit against the governing bodies of the sport.

Research in England revealed about 20 per cent of professional rugby players suffered at least one match concussion in the 2018-2019 season.