What a load of nonsense.

This is not just a Māori Party protest.

Everyone, from Labour, the Greens, the unions and every demographic are represented.

Even National supporters who don’t like this bill have come out to denounce it.

David Seymour and Dame Jenny Shipley. Photos / Alyse Wright / Tania Whyte

What about Chris Finlayson? Does his view count, Heather? He says Act’s appalling legislation is damaging our international reputation.

What about Dame Jenny Shipley? Does her view not count? She says this political stunt is inviting civil war.

Are 40 Kings Counsel not good enough either?

More than 40 Kings Counsel have written to the Prime Minister with “grave concerns” about the bill, or do you and David Seymour know more than everyone else?

This is not on Māoridom or the Opposition, it is on Christopher Luxon for being the weakest Prime Minister in modern history.

Where was the great deal maker we were promised?

Luxon has been played by Seymour and that is why we are seeing this level of anger and protest.

Throughout my life, I have been part of most Māori protests, stretching back to the 1970s.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi at the Hikoi mo te Tiriti marches up Rotorua’s Fenton St on Friday. Photo / Ben Fraser

What I saw last week was passionate, confrontational, uncomfortable for some and even angry, but ultimately it was peaceful. The haka that broke out in Parliament was entirely appropriate and while it was led by Te Pati Māori it had full support from Labour and the Greens.

If you want to change the Treaty of Waitangi, our founding constitutional document and the notion of partnership, that has had bipartisan support for 50 years – without talking to us – then you are rightly going to get that type of response.

I’m glad Seymour felt uncomfortable. Why? Because that’s how our people feel.

Aotearoa and Parliament have changed considerably. Middle New Zealand is no longer a conservative right-wing person who has a resentment against Māori and immigrants.

Yes, those people are still there but are a minority as the majority now have Māori mokopuna.

The middle New Zealanders I engage with are more culturally aware, they love their kids learning the Māori language and embracing diversity.

They are not Te Pāti Māori members though probably sympathise with some of its views – but wouldn’t agree with rhetoric about separate parliaments and revolutions.

They are comfortable with Labour and previously National’s position on partnership and want Māori and Pākehā working in harmony for the benefit of this nation.

You see, it’s not about whether Labour can “out-Māori” the Māori party, they will do what they do, which at times will be seen as radical but has appeal to younger voters.

It’s about showing New Zealand that a mainstream party like Labour can also support the fight against the Treaty Principles Bill, not because we are signed up and sworn supporters of Te Pāti Māori, but because we believe in justice for all New Zealanders and the Treaty principles that we have progressed since 1987.