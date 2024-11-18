A meeting of Labour people before they join the hīkoi to Parliament.
THREE KEY FACTS:
Thousands are expected to participate in today’s hīkoi making it the biggest protest march to Parliament in New Zealand’s history.
The Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga Wai Hono i te Po will join the hīkoi.
Labour and the Greens will join with Te Pāti Māori for this historic event.
Willie Jackson is a Labour MP.
OPINION
In her latest column, Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan claims Labour has misread the room by supporting the hīkoi because according to her, Labour has lost the middle ground because of the angry scenes inside and outside of Parliament last week.
What about Chris Finlayson? Does his view count, Heather? He says Act’s appalling legislation is damaging our international reputation.
What about Dame Jenny Shipley? Does her view not count? She says this political stunt is inviting civil war.
Are 40 Kings Counsel not good enough either?
More than 40 Kings Counsel have written to the Prime Minister with “grave concerns” about the bill, or do you and David Seymour know more than everyone else?
This is not on Māoridom or the Opposition, it is on Christopher Luxon for being the weakest Prime Minister in modern history.
Where was the great deal maker we were promised?
Luxon has been played by Seymour and that is why we are seeing this level of anger and protest.
Throughout my life, I have been part of most Māori protests, stretching back to the 1970s.
What I saw last week was passionate, confrontational, uncomfortable for some and even angry, but ultimately it was peaceful. The haka that broke out in Parliament was entirely appropriate and while it was led by Te Pati Māori it had full support from Labour and the Greens.
If you want to change the Treaty of Waitangi, our founding constitutional document and the notion of partnership, that has had bipartisan support for 50 years – without talking to us – then you are rightly going to get that type of response.
You see, it’s not about whether Labour can “out-Māori” the Māori party, they will do what they do, which at times will be seen as radical but has appeal to younger voters.
It’s about showing New Zealand that a mainstream party like Labour can also support the fight against the Treaty Principles Bill, not because we are signed up and sworn supporters of Te Pāti Māori, but because we believe in justice for all New Zealanders and the Treaty principles that we have progressed since 1987.