New telehealth provider goes online for the 900,000 rural New Zealanders

New telehealth provider enters rural market. Photo / File

A new telehealth service for rural areas hopes to improve access to primary healthcare for nearly 900,000 New Zealanders.

Ka Ora Telecare was co-commissioned by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

It brings together existing companies Reach Aotearoa, Practice Plus and Emergency Consult.

Clinical director Emma Calvert says the initial rollout is for 20 rural practices, with more expected over the coming weeks.

She says it gives people in rural areas more options.

“I don’t think bricks and mortar should be replaced. I think it’s really important to have in person services with a clinical team that lives in your area and knows your whānau and knows you well. I don’t see or intend for it to ever be replaced.”

Patients under 14 will be free, while community services and gold card carriers will pay $19.50 for a consult.

