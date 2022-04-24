Iwi welcomes Melanie Humphries as the Te Kura coordinator for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi.

On Tuesday, April 19, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated welcomed Melanie Humphries as the newest staff member, joining the Te Kura team as the programme coordinator, who will work alongside Te Kura lead Chris Karaitiana.

The position involves the implementation of Te Kura which is an iwi and police collaboration initiative to reduce family harm.

Melanie will be responsible for guiding the operations of Te Kura to ensure that whānau who are engaged with the programme are supported.

Melanie hails from Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Tūwharetoa. Recently she retired from the NZ Police force after 19 years of service. Her career in the force started in the Waikato Region and eventually she moved to the Hawke's Bay region to be near family.

At her whakatau she was proudly supported by her husband John and their whānau and previous work colleagues including former iwi police liaison for Kahungunu John Tangaere (JT).

JT spoke highly of Melanie and her achievements and commended the iwi for the work that Melanie will be involved in to help reduce family harm.

Te Kura is an initiative that sits within Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated's wellbeing strategy – Te Ara Toiora. This strategy identifies outcomes to achieve the wellbeing aspirations of the iwi and relates directly to Toiora that was developed as the mechanism to achieve strong, vibrant, healthy whānau and hapū.

The name Te Kura is based on the famous oriori (traditional chant), Pinepine Te Kura. The traditional values that the song represents is the foundation of the Te Kura concept which focuses on 'Cherishing our treasures, our vulnerable whānau'.

Chris and Melanie will work alongside police, community leaders, providers, agencies and other organisations with current programmes like helplines, E Tū Whānau and Māori providers to better support whānau by designing opportunities that will make a difference.

"Returning home to work on Te Kura is a dream job that will bring together the skills, knowledge and experience I have gained over my lifetime to work with Iwi and make a difference for whānau experiencing family harm," Melanie said.

"We are extremely happy that Melanie is joining the Te Kura team. Mel has worked with the iwi in her past roles, she's well known, trusted and respected across Hawke's Bay. We welcome her credible experience as she joins our small yet diverse team," Chrissie Hape, iwi chief executive, said.

"I have always had a passion for working with my iwi and this is the perfect opportunity to work in an area to which I have a deep connection. I have worked collaboratively with iwi throughout my career and I look forward to the opportunities ahead, " Melanie said.

Both Melanie and Chris hail from Waimarama where they both reside. The duo will be joined in the near future as the Te Kura team grows.

"I'm happy to have my whānaunga Melanie and her experience in our team. She's already connected in our communities, to the police and the providers in our communities, and more importantly, she's got the right approach and will be received well by our whānau," Chris Karaitiana, Te Kura lead, said.