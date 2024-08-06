The initiative challenges men to write 'Love U Bro' on their faces throughout the entire day of September 6.

A new mental health initiative, “Love U Bro Day,” plans to challenge men across the motu to address mental health issues head-on.

The initiative, founded by Matt Brown of “She Is Not Your Rehab,” encourages men to write “Love U Bro” on their faces and continue with their daily activities on September 6. This visible symbol aims to spark conversations and raise awareness about men’s mental health and family violence.

Raising awareness and support

Brown explains the initiative’s purpose. “It’s a symbol of solidarity and care. By saying ‘Love you bro’ to our friends, we are breaking the silence surrounding men’s mental health. It’s okay to not be okay, and it’s okay to reach out for help.”

Participants are encouraged to sign up individually or in teams, share their profiles, and seek sponsorship to support the cause. The three-step process involves creating a profile, sharing it to garner support, and dedicating September 6 to raising awareness by sporting the “Love U Bro” message on their faces.