New Māori Land Court Judge takes over Waitangi Tribunal as new chair

Chief Judge Caren Fox (centre) is flanked by Māori Land Court Judge Carrie Wainwright (left) and Chief Justice of NZ Dame Helen Winkelmann at her swearing-in ceremony in Hamilton. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Just-sworn-in Māori Land Court Chief Judge Caren Fox has been appointed chairperson of the Waitangi Tribunal for five years.

Associate Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says it’s another milestone for Fox, who will become the first wahine and wahine Māori appointed into the role.

She has two decades of presiding on numerous historical, urgency and kaupapa treaty claims, and has a deep understanding of the Tiriti o Waitangi.

Judge Sarah Reeves has been acting chair since former chair Judge Wilson Isaac retired at the end of April.

Fox was appointed as Chief Judge of the Māori Land Court in July, having acted in the role since April.

She was the first wahine in that position too, and the first wahine Māori appointed to the Māori Land Court when she first joined in 2000. She became Deputy Chief Judge in 2010.

The Waitangi Tribunal is a permanent commission of inquiry which makes recommendations on claims brought by Māori relating to legislation, policies, actions or omissions of the Crown that are alleged to breach the promises made in the Treaty of Waitangi.

It was first established under the Treaty of Waitangi Act in 1975 as a way to have Treaty claims about contemporary government action investigated, and in 1985 had its role expanded to include events dating back to 1840.

Reporting from Waatea.News.Com and RNZ