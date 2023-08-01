Tauranga-based artist Tawhai Rickard (Ngaati Uepohatu, Ngaati Porou) won the National Contemporary Art Award 2023 for his work titled Scenes from a Victorian Restaurant. Photo / Ruth Gilmour

Tauranga-based artist Tawhai Rickard (Ngaati Uepohatu, Ngaati Porou) won the National Contemporary Art Award 2023 for his work titled Scenes from a Victorian Restaurant. Photo / Ruth Gilmour

Tauranga artist Tawhai Rickard (Ngaati Uepohatu, Ngaati Porou) has won this year’s National Contemporary Art Award for his installation Scenes from a Victorian Restaurant.

Arts curator and award judge Melanie Oliver selected the “nuanced and generous” work because it “clearly speaks to the most pressing issues of our time”.

“Rickard’s work ... invites viewers to take a seat at the table, challenging us all to engage in a discussion on the bicultural foundations of Aotearoa. It is a provocation that is nuanced and generous, prompting us to think about the ongoing impacts of colonisation, and our failings in terms of Te Tiriti.”

The annual award was launched in 2000 by the Waikato Society of Arts and has been hosted by the Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato since 2006.

Describing the artwork in his own words, Rickard said: “It is a visual ode to the bicultural relationship between Māori and non-Māori.

“The aesthetic integrity of my work aligns with our country’s bicultural foundations through the use of Victorian baroque elements combined with the figurative painting style of my ancestral house Hinetapora, circa 1896.”

National Contemporary Art Award judge 2023 Melanie Oliver, artists Sung Hwan Bobby Park, Sara (Hera) Tautuku Orme, Tawhai Rickard, Hannah Ireland and Waikato Museum director of museum and arts Liz Cotton. Photo / Ruth Gilmour

This year, the National Contemporary Art Award drew an “unprecedented” volume of entries, the museum says, with more than 420 works submitted by artists based in New Zealand and overseas.

Oliver selected the winner from 41 finalists in a blind-judging process during which the artists’ names are concealed.

Waikato Museum director of museum and arts Liz Cotton said: “Oliver has selected a truly extraordinary work from a selection that reveals the talent, depth, creativity and bravery of our contemporary arts sector.”

Rickard won the $20,000 award and Auckland artist Sung Hwan Bobby Park was runner-up, winning $7500 for the digital photograph BTM 조상 초상화 Ancestor Portrait.

The winner of the Friends of Waikato Museum $1000 Merit Award was Auckland artist Hannah Ireland for her work Stained Cheery Wine and the winner of the Random Art Group $1000 Merit Award was Sara (Hera) Tautuku Orme, of Auckland, for her photo Darling, Tēnei Au.

The winner of the Campbell Smith Memorial People’s Choice Award, worth $250, will be chosen by the public just before the exhibition closes in November. People visiting the exhibition can vote for their favourite artwork and the one with the most votes wins.

All finalists’ works are on show at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato in Hamilton until November 12. Entry is free. All artworks in the exhibition are available for sale.

National Contemporary Art Award finalists 2023