The release of the Waitangi Tribunal report into the first stage of the Ngāpuhi treaty settlement claims in November 2014. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

OPINION:

In these times of unprecedented disparities, the rising cost of living, coupled with the continued disproportionate data on tamariki Māori entries to state care – the future for social services is clear.

It’s about ensuring that tamariki Māori and whānau holistic needs are met.

It’s about the Crown acting on the intergenerational cry from Māori to work with us to dismantle and devolve statutory social services and expedite the transfer of investment, resources and decision-making powers to our people - urgently.

It’s about being a pono Treaty partner to enable us to deal with historic disparity by reclaiming, restoring, and regenerating ora.

It’s about valuing Te Ao Māori, upholding the rights of tamariki Māori, and promoting our approaches that are grounded in whakapapa, mātauranga and rangatiratanga o Ngāpuhi.

It’s about prevention, early intervention, and healing pathways that empower Māori solutions and approaches as overwhelmingly, the evidence shows that many mainstream models haven’t worked for Māori and indigenous peoples.

Dr Moana Eruera. Photo / Supplied

At Ngāpuhi, we have more than 165,000 iwi members and over half are aged under 25. It’s the largest iwi in Aotearoa and we are devoted to rangatiratanga for our whānau, our hapū and our marae.

There have been concerns for decades about the number of Ngāpuhi tamariki mokopuna in the system. Sadly, the number in state care is currently significantly disproportionate. It requires investment in an iwi-led strategic approach to reduce these inequities, the Crown cannot do this without us.

Many have suffered from being severed from their whakapapa, separated from their culture, and abused in state care. The live-streamed royal commission hearings of harrowing survivor evidence bore witness to that trauma.

So Māori approaches and knowledge must be embraced for Māori while at the same time recognising they have the potential to benefit all cultures.

We all want our whānau to be safe, secure, healthy, and connected to enduring whakapapa relationships. The knock-on effect of that is, that Māori reach their fullest potential so collectively we all universally benefit – iwi, hapū, whānau, the government and society at large.

I’ve studied and served in the social and community work sector for over three decades. A majority of the models, approaches and assessment tools that have been developed and used, have come from a Western paradigm, not an indigenous one.

Factor this in with the evidence that a significantly high proportion of statutory social work reports of concern originate from family harm/violence. Prevention and healing founded in Māori values, principles and approaches must be promoted.

As the recently appointed chief executive of Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services and current member of Te Pūkotahitanga, the Māori Advisory Group to Marama Davidson, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, I’m about constructively contributing to that new paradigm.

One that privileges and exalts Māori knowledge to promote intergenerational healing from the past while planning for the future of our mokopuna.

Dr Moana Eruera has more than 30 years’ experience in family violence prevention, statutory child protection and youth justice, social work education and iwi social services sectors. A critical thinker challenging the design and implementation of policies, strategies and practices impacting Māori. She is a current member of Te Pūkotahitanga, the Māori Advisory Group to Hon. Marama Davidson, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and chief executive of Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services