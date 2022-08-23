Whanganui filmmaker Whetū Fala (centre) with mentor Dame Gaylene Preston (left) and co-director Christina Asher at her induction ceremony in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui filmmaker Whetū Fala (centre) with mentor Dame Gaylene Preston (left) and co-director Christina Asher at her induction ceremony in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui and South Taranaki artists now have two Toi Māori Aotearoa council representatives right on their doorsteps.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni has appointed Whetū Fala, of Whanganui, and Bonita Bigham, of South Taranaki, to Toi Māori Aotearoa: Māori Arts New Zealand.

Ministry for Culture and Heritage deputy chief executive Emily Fabling said it was a pleasure to see "these amazing wāhine" appointed to the council.

"Both Bonita and Whetū hold considerable knowledge of te ao Māori and deep understandings of the sector, which they will bring to their council positions," she said.

"It's also wonderful to see both women hailing from Taranaki and representing their respective regions of Manaia and Whanganui and bringing rich insights from these areas to the Arts Council. I look forward to seeing their great contributions to both Creative New Zealand and the wider sector."

Fala (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Maru ki Taranaki, Sāmoa, Rotuma) is the owner and director of production company Fala Media and has been producing, directing, and acting in New Zealand films for 35 years.

Fala said the appointment was a huge honour and an endorsement for regional Māori artists.

"I was asked to submit my CV to the council back in 1988. At the time we were struggling young actors who would go to the Toi offices to talk to the amazing kuia and they would ask us to run errands for them," Fala said.

"They were visionaries and it felt amazing to attend my induction wearing a cloak woven by Diggeress Te Kanawa. She and the other weavers of that generation were incredible artists and they paved the way for us younger artists. I like to think I can now do that for the next generation."

Fala is now working on Taki Rua: Breaking Barriers, the story of Taki Rua Theatre, partly filmed in Whanganui.

"I welcome approaches from local artists and if they don't know me, they can find out more about Toi Māori Aotearoa and how to contact me via the website.

Bonita Bigham (Ngaruahine, Te Atiawa) brings over 20 years' experience and knowledge to the council as both a governor and toi Māori practitioner.

She is a founding member of Toi o Taranaki Ki Te Tonga, a Māori artists collective in Taranaki, a presiding member for Oranga Marae (formerly Marae Lotteries Heritage Committee), and an iwi representative on committees at both South Taranaki district and Taranaki regional councils.

Bigham holds master's degrees in both fine arts and Māori visual arts and is an arts advocate and scholar who centres her research and output on cultural themes and practices, including raranga, tāniko, and kowhaiwhai.

Fala's executive background includes roles with Ngā Aho Whakaari NZ Māori Screen Guild, short film manager at the New Zealand Film Commission, and station manager of Awa FM Te Reo Irirangi Māori o Whanganui.