The race is on to win Māori seats in the Taranaki region in this year's local body elections. Photo / Mike Scott

A tight field of candidates is standing for Māori wards in Taranaki following behind-the-scenes kōrero to make the most of new seats at council tables.

Only eight candidates are nominated for the region's five Māori electoral roll seats, and two of those seats have been filled unopposed in Stratford District and Taranaki Regional councils.

Just two candidates will contest each of the single New Plymouth and two South Taranaki district Māori wards.

Te Kāhui o Taranaki tumuwhakarito Wharehoka Wano said the region's eight iwi fought hard for the seats and it was vital to find good representatives to maximise the gain.

"With only a couple of candidates in the three contests some people may see it as a lack of interest, but people need to understand we are strategic."

Wano said there had been conversations across ngā iwi o Taranaki.

"When we meet on social occasions and at tangi, we do discuss all this.

"Just lots of conversations and talking to those we thought would be comfortable in those situations ... rather than twisting people's arms."

He said many hadn't felt ready or didn't want to enter such a tough environment.

Further south, Te Korowai o Ngāruahine tumu whakarae Te Aorangi Dillon said weighing up possible contenders had been natural, rather than convoluted.

"It's more a case of everyone knows each other."

Although informal, the community vetting had been effective, Dillon said.

Ngāruahine's Te Aorangi Dillon says democracy should be more than a shallow popularity contest. Photo / Supplied

"In the general seats there's no real hardcore scrutiny over who stands and who doesn't – but when it comes to the Māori seats we are trying to be very purposeful.

"I don't think anyone is backwards in saying 'these are the right people for the job: this is what we want to do, this is the skill set that such-and-such has'."

Bonita Bigham (Ngāruahine, Te Ātiawa) – who stood unopposed to fill the new Taranaki Regional Council Māori constituency – said discussions began months before nominations with iwi seeking candidates who could "get the business done" representing Māori interests.

"They don't just stand as an individual – they know that they are taking their whānau, their hapū and their iwi with them into [council chambers].

"We're there to represent our people and give our perspective and to do justice to the lessons that are intergenerational, that have now come to us."

New Taranaki Regional councillor Bonita Bigham says Māori representatives must carry to intergenerational obligations. Photo / Supplied

Previously a South Taranaki councillor, Bigham now chairs Local Government New Zealand's Te Maruata committee to boost Māori representation.

Last month she launched Te Āhuru Mōwai, a tuakana-teina (older-younger sibling) programme for newly-elected Māori to learn from those with prior experience.

In a similar vein, Bigham joined NPDC councillor Dinnie Moeahu and outgoing TRC chair David McLeod hosting evenings for would-be candidates.

Iwi had also held such workshops, and STDC and SDC combined in a two-hour wānanga for potential candidates at Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui offices.

Moeahu, who is standing for mayor of New Plymouth and one of the new "at-large" council seats, said the meetings allowed nervous first-timers to ask questions and raise concerns.

New Plymouth mayoral candidate Dinnie Moeahu says experienced councillors have supported nervous first-time candidates. Photo / Supplied

"Getting them to understand what's involved in the role, the commitment ... The more people that stand, and the more support we can offer them, the better for our community."

It is unlikely the informal candidate selection will extend to iwi organisations officially endorsing candidates.

But Te Pāti Māori has endorsed Tuteri Rangihaeata (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru, Ngāruahine) for STDC's Te Tai Tonga ward.

Party vice-president Fallyn Flavell said Rangihaeata carried the same values and aspirations as the party.

"Supporting candidates is not new for Te Pāti Māori, after last month announcing support for Toi Iti [in the Bay of Plenty Region].

"It's part of growing our movement ... and supporting candidates we know will advocate for the best interests of whānau."

The tumu whakarae of Te Kāhui o Rauru, Mike Neho, said more pressing issues have trumped Māori wards as a priority for Ngā Rauru.

Whānganui has no Māori wards in 2022 but Neho said Te Kāhui o Rauru would likely back Tuteri Rangihaeata in South Taranaki's Te Tai Tonga ward.

"I'll need to talk to our board before we put a statement out but in general yes, we will do something to support him. He's Rauru so there is reason for us to support him."

Wano said endorsing one candidate over another was not something Te Kāhui o Taranaki was considering for 2022 – but it would get behind councillors once elected.

"I have more of a view that these candidates stand on their own mana – they will have their own views on various kaupapa. But would be silly for us not to caucus and discuss things after the election."

Dillon said in future elections iwi and hapū could go much further than endorsing candidates.

"Democracy is not necessarily good if it's reduced to just a popularity contest. Getting out in front of your people first could very quickly determine who's right for it, and who's not."

Dillon said questioning the way selection and voting has worked for Pākehā is part of decolonisation.

"This big declaration you have to make beforehand: if we were thinking in Māori terms we would collectively make the declaration on behalf of the person that we think has got the goods.

"You can't stop a wild card entry but, as a people, you've decided who's best."

