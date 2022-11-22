Dr. Michelle Dickinson talks to Plastics NZ CEO Rachel Barker about two local plastic products which aren't as recyclable as you'd think. Video / NZ Herald

By Stefan Dimitrof of Whakaata Maori

An Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, INC1 is meeting in Uruguay with delegates travelling from around the world to discuss the first Global Plastics Treaty.

Greenpeace launched a petition this year that has garnered 29,000 signatures to support the Plastics Treaty’s formation.

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson, Juressa Lee (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Rarotonga) says a successful plastic treaty will limit and stop production and limit the import and export of plastics.

Lee says the treaty will need to allow for workers in that industry to relocate and reskill into another industry and the empowerment of indigenous people and coastal communities most affected by the plastic pollution problem.

“It promotes solutions that are at the top of the waste solutions hierarchy like ‘refill and reuse’”.

Lee says plastics are so pervasive they are harmful to everyone, with microplastics being consumed in food and drink and traces of microplastics being found in blood, lungs and breast milk.

Lee is hopeful the plastics problems will be addressed with the negotiations of the treaty finishing up in 2024 and being put forward to the United Nations.