Miss Rotorua Contestant Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Supplied

Experienced Rotorua politician Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has revealed she's not just eyeing a Miss Rotorua crown - she is "considering" standing for mayor.

The straight-talking district councillor is lining up as a contestant in the Miss Rotorua beauty pageant but hasn't ruled out being in the main race for Rotorua's other top title.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post she has been a supporter of the pageant for the past seven years, including judging last year but this year she wanted to "focus on myself" and invent a "more modern version of Merepeka".

"I haven't pressed the pause button for years ... I haven't changed my hairstyle in 40 years, I never wear makeup and want to learn and my dress sense needs a complete update."

But at the same time, when asked about the upcoming election and if she would consider standing for mayor, she let slip the thought had now become a consideration.

"I have tried to avoid the question of the mayoralty but in the last few weeks the inquiries have come thick and fast."

She said she would be standing for a final term as councillor but she knew Rotorua was facing serious issues.

"We are on the front page for all the wrong reasons and hard conversations must be had and action taken. This requires more than cursory knowledge of the problems. I have that. So yes I am considering the job of mayor.

Rotorua Lakes Council meeting with Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / NZME

"We cannot thrive as a city if we don't address the alarming social issues facing Rotorua. I think we need leadership that will not pussyfoot around and that understands we have no time to waste."

Raukawa-Tait has been a councillor since 2011 and was a Lakes District Health Board member from 2010 until it became part of Health NZ this year.

She was the former chief executive for Women's Refuge and unsuccessfully stood for mayor of Rotorua in 2007 and Wellington in 2001. She's also played a role in central government politics. She was the former deputy leader of the Christian Heritage Party in 2002 and was named on the Māori Party list at the last election.

She has also been the chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency since its inception in 2014.

Raukawa-Tait said her decision to enter the pageant had nothing to do with the election because she tried to attend pageant classes last year, but organiser Kharl WiRepa gave her a "big fat no", telling her "you can't pick and choose, you're either all in or not at all".

"It doesn't worry me if some people think I'm taking part in the pageant to get noticed for the local election. As long as I know why I'm doing it that's all that matters. I can't actually believe I'm taking part. This is me being really brave."

The pageant is not your average beauty queen pageant - instead it follows contestants of all ages on a 12-week journey where they learn new skills and are crowned in different categories, including Mrs Rotorua, at a gala event. It was the subject of a television show, Gowns and Geysers, last year with series two being filmed for TVNZ on Demand and Māori Television this year.

Raukawa-Tait said she had never entered a beauty pageant before and Miss Rotorua was not your stereotypical pageant because it catered for women of all ages, ethnicities, sizes and backgrounds.

"It is a charity event and I support that it creates awareness of the social issues our community is facing. I love that the pageant promotes inner beauty as much as outer beauty and that it has no time for ageism."

The pageant includes a "talent" section but she was not too sure yet what she would come up with for that.

"I love to dance and sing but only at home but I might have to brush up on those because I'm not very talented in any other area."

Walking in stilettos will be another challenge but she was willing to give it a go and was grateful contestants had already entered "stiletto camp" as part of the pageant.

Raukawa-Tait admitted she grew up with two "very pretty" sisters and she was forced to make the best of what she had.

"My mother always said I was beautiful, but that could be because I was fat growing up. Don't we just love our mothers ... As I got older I realised beauty comes from within. The most beautiful people I know are women with life experience who live life out loud and dance to the beat of their own drum. They are my own age."

The pageant has 23 contestants.