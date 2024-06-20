Students from five Gisborne schools performed haka, waiata and karakia as part of the Matariki celebrations at Pākōwhai Marae. Photo / Matai O'Connor

Students from five Gisborne schools performed haka, waiata and karakia as part of the Matariki celebrations at Pākōwhai Marae. Photo / Matai O'Connor

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Tamariki from schools across Gisborne celebrated Matariki at Pākōwhai Marae by performing waiata and haka and learning about pepeha this week.

On Tuesday, around 350 students from Cobham, Riverdale, Waerenga-a-Kuri, Ormond and Makauri schools attended the Matariki Marae Magic event created by kapa haka tutors Tahua Pihema and Pura Kerekere-Tangira.

Central School got to experience it yesterday.

The schools arrived at Pākōwhai Marae before 10am and were called on to the marae, where a pōhiri was conducted.

Witnessing a pōhiri was a new experience for some students.

When asked if this was anyone’s first time at a marae, about half the students raised their hands.

The karakia, pōhiri haka, waiata and whaikōrero were done by all the schools working together under the leadership of both tutors.

Throughout the pōhiri, Pihema and Kerekere-Tangira explained certain aspects of a pōhiri and gave an English translation.

“The whare is full of life and energy from the tamariki,” Kerekere-Tangira said.

Tahua Pihema and Pura Kerekere-Tangira work to teach students about kapa haka and aspects of te ao Māori. Photo / Matai O'Connor

To finish the pohiri, the students had kai then returned to the wharenui to learn more about Matariki, pepeha and the different parts of the marae.

Pihema quizzed them about what is included in a pepeha, the different parts of the whare and te hautapu - a traditional celebration for Matariki.

“Anywhere you come from, you have a pepeha,” Kerekere-Tangira said.

Kerekere-Tangira said they wanted the schools to experience a marae and pōhiri in person rather than through books.

“For Koka and me, it’s not just Māori for Māori, but Māori for all. It’s about sharing it with everyone.”

Ormond School principal Johnathan Poole said the morning was awesome.

“For us all to come together as a collective has been great. I thank you guys for your mahi and I feel it’s a reflection of how today has been.”

They were grateful to and appreciative of the Pākōwhai haukāinga, who let the schools into the space.

Kerekere-Tangira has been working since 2009 to build relationships between schools and local iwi, hapū and marae.

The tutors work with mostly mainstream schools to build up the children’s capacity to perform at the Turanganui Schools Māori Cultural Festival.

Pihema, 24, has been working with her uncle over the last few years and has found the mahi the most fulfilling in comparison to other jobs she has had.

“Kapa haka can create connections and relationships with others. Compared to a sport where it’s an opponent you face, in haka we are all coming together to sing and enjoy our time together. I think those are at the core of Matariki.”

The schools received resources from Te Rūnanga o Turanganui-a-Kiwa to help with learning.

Matai O’Connor (Ngāti Porou) has been a journalist for five years and kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.