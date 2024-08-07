Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Marae on the move: Tūtahi Tonu to re-open on Auckland University campus

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Tūtahi Tonu before its closing at Epsom Campus.

Tūtahi Tonu before its closing at Epsom Campus.

The reopening of Tūtahi Tonu, the wharenui previously based at Epsom Campus, marks the start of a new chapter for Māori education at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

In 2023, Tūtahi Tonu closed at Epsom, on its 40th birthday, and has since undergone a transformation, preparing for its move to the city.

The whakairo (carvings) of the wharenui have been delicately refurbished by master carver Katz Maihi (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Ngāpuhi) and placed in their new home. The whakairo reflect the diverse cultures who study at the University, and create a welcoming space for learning.

On July 27, a pōwhiri was held at Waipapa Marae to welcome the taonga which lived at Epsom Campus. These included portraits of the many rangatira who shared the vision of enhancing Māori education, a core foundation of Tūtahi Tonu.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Among those honoured was Tarutaru Rankin, who established the wharenui using a prefab originally intended to serve as a music department classroom at Epsom campus, but was transformed it into a vital hub for Māori and Pacific education.

That legacy will continue, with Tūtahi Tonu officially reopening on August 10 in its new location in Building 113, between the Barracks Wall lawn and Old Government House.

It will be gifted a new name by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, marking its new location and significance to mana whenua.

Former and current staff and students will attend the blessing ceremony at dawn, followed by mihimihi and parakuihi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Principal lecturer and director of Māori medium education Hēmi Dale (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri) says, “The wharenui is a physical representation of the students’ dreams and aspirations to become speakers of te reo Māori, to know about tikanga Māori and to engage in mātauranga Māori.

“Tūtahi Tonu reminds us that we live collectively in the past, the present and the future and that when we stand together we can do so much more.”

This article was first published in Auckland University News.

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu