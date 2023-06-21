Miriama Rubena has had 5 waiting list cancellations. Photo / Supplied

Wāhine Māori Miriama Rubena has been bounced from the hospital waiting list so many times, she’s starting to feel like a basketball.

Waiting for a standard check-up a month after the removal of a kidney last November, Rubena has been sent five appointments followed by five cancellations.

But five minutes after a Herald inquiry to the Auckland District Health Board to ask why such a delay for what should be a relatively straightforward health check , Rubena received a call saying she had an appointment for Friday.

“I guess it’s the power of the press,” Rubena, 44, laughed. “I’m so thankful to the Herald.”

The mum of 4 has lived most of her life with a lack of energy, inability to pass fluid - which results in swollen feet and ankles - continual toilet visits and lack of sleep.

“It wasn’t until last year where it got too painful and I was put in hospital twice and on the second time discovered one of my kidneys had shrunk and was told I had chronic kidney disease,” she said.

The diagnosis came as a complete shock to Rubena, who wondered how her GP and others missed the early signs of chronic kidney disease.

She was told she was Level 2 GFR (Glomerular Filtration Rate) and says she was left to her own devices - Dr Google - to learn just how serious her condition was.

“It’s an absolute joke that so many of us have to research our own illnesses,” Rubena said.

“I felt I wasn’t given proper care but I knew I had to have surgery.”

Rubena had her left infected kidney removed in a relatively straight laparoscopic (key hole) procedure in November 2022 and has been waiting for a pos-op check-up, supposed to happen one month after surgery.

“I have had five appointments cancelled since then,” she said.

“They kept saying they have to reschedule and no explanations. I have had no referrals for blood check-ups or anything.

“I could be level 3 or level 4 but I still wouldn’t know and that’s the frustrating part.

“I’ve called multiple times and asked for appointments and nothing.

“I’m working but always have that voice in the back of my mind. My main goal is to get my health sorted but I can’t do that until I know from the hospital that I’m good.

“Not knowing is awful.

”I’ve had no follow-up, no referral for ongoing blood tests to check GFR [Glomerular Filtration Rate kidney test] to check how my one kidney is working and if it’s working okay.

“I have no list of prescriptions I need to stay away from or activities.”

But just minutes after the Herald approached the Auckland District Health Board for comment, Rubena received a call from the DHB bookings to say she was scheduled for her follow-up check on Friday at 12.15pm.

The ADHB has been contacted for comment.

