A Māori-Samoan physiotherapist is researching ways to better support Māori and Pasifika through heart-related health concerns.
Vaea Ulima Tofi (Ngāti Maniapoto, Rongowhakaata, Tufulele Vaipuna), who holds the matai title Vaea from Matāutu Apia in Samoa, noticed the current system was not suitable for Māori and Pasifika patients.
He said some specialists and services had not been properly translated from “medical speak” to common language, making it difficult for some to know what the next steps are.
“If I’m feeling like an alien even though I’ve got a physio degree, then other whānau who don’t have the tohu [degree], that must be tenfold.”
With mātauranga Māori and Pasifika knowledge, Tofi will focus on how medical professionals deliver services, how to retain indigenous staff, and what needs to change to ensure communities are served equitably.