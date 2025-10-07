He said the two leaders discussed indigenous business opportunities and strengthening ties between Māori and the UAE.
“Her highness is committed to building a long-term relationship with our Queen, as well as doing business with us,” Morgan said.
“We are looking for economic opportunities with powerful leaders who believe in making sure the recognition of cultural values is the centrepiece of their relationship.”
Waikato-Tainui’s trip involved a lunch meeting with members of the Dubai and Sharjah Royal family - the Al Qasimi dynasty, which has ruled the Emirate of Sharjah since 1972 and is the third biggest emirate of the United Arab Emirates.
