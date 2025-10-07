“We had a very inspiring discussion on the importance of strengthening cultural ties and highlighting the shared values between our nations,” she wrote.

The Māori Queen was accompanied by Richard Kay, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the UAE, and senior officials from both the Kiingitanga and the NZ Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

She also met with Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Māori Kuini Nga wai hono i te po seated beside His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates came into effect in August, worth an estimated $42 million in tariff savings per year for NZ.

Two-way trade between the two countries is worth $1.44 billion a year.

Senior Waikato-Tainui iwi leaders accompanied Te Arikinui in her first global economic foray.

Her delegation included Rukumoana Schaafhausen, Professor Marama Muru Lanning, Parekawhia Mclean, Donna Flavell and chief executive Tuku Morgan.

Morgan told the Herald it was a coup for the queen to spend time in Dubai with “someone from the inner circle” not many other New Zealanders had met.

“She’s a powerful figure and speaks as a senior member of the ruling Dubai family,” he said.

Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid with Queen Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō and her delegation.

Morgan said the trip was designed to deliver on Te Arikinui’s inaugural speech at her coronation celebrations on September 5, where she announced Kiingitanga was open for business and launched the Te Kotahitanga investment fund.

He said the two leaders discussed indigenous business opportunities and strengthening ties between Māori and the UAE.

“Her highness is committed to building a long-term relationship with our Queen, as well as doing business with us,” Morgan said.

Waikato-Tainui chief executive Tuku Morgan travelled as part of the Queen's delegation.

“We are looking for economic opportunities with powerful leaders who believe in making sure the recognition of cultural values is the centrepiece of their relationship.”

Waikato-Tainui’s trip involved a lunch meeting with members of the Dubai and Sharjah Royal family - the Al Qasimi dynasty, which has ruled the Emirate of Sharjah since 1972 and is the third biggest emirate of the United Arab Emirates.

