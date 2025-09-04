Co-founder Diogo Freire - who didn’t know Retter previously - built the app after seeing the potential it had.
PAM won a Tipu Innovation 2025 Matihiko Award in June. The annual awards celebrate the Māori contribution to the digital field.
The app uses AI to read communications: from an email, to a screenshot or even a crumpled birthday invite - which then becomes an event, assigned to the appropriate family member.
Retter said her app made it “easier to rebalance the load, loop in partners, whānau, and build a more sustainable support network” during busy times.
What started as a personal solution has become a movement
“PAM does the thinking for you and makes the invisible mental load visible – so it can finally be shared,” Retter said.
She believed the app showed how “technology can make home life fairer, calmer and more joyful.”
PAM is still pre-revenue and pre-investment, meaning Retter and Freire are yet to gain financially from it. They hope that will change.
Retter, 42 is married to Tyler Kendall and mother to Meihana (9), and Bowie (7).
Asked if there has been bias against her because she is female and a Māori in the tech industry, she replied: “Looking back on some aspects, it may have been easier if I was a white male, but I want all women to have space and not be overwhelmed.
“Plus, there is a Te Ao Māori aspect where you are brought up by a village in whānau support.”
