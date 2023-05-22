Ka Whawhai Tonu. Photo / Locomotive Entertainment

The first images of the emotionally-packed action-adventure drama Ka Whawhai Tonu have been released, as the film begins worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Market.

The festival is pivotal to sales of movies - especially indigenous films, and the makers of Ka Whawhai Tonu will hope that a major player purchases the film.

Set in Aotearoa - New Zealand in 1864, Ka Whawhai Tonu tells the story of a pivotal battle in the first New Zealand Land Wars - a battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape, the Hollywood Reporter revealed in an exclusive release.

Set amongst the unspoilt landscape of Aotearoa - the film stars Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngati Maniapoto) Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Jason Flemyng (X-Men: First Class). The film also introduces fresh faces Paku Fernandez and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas in the lead roles.

Ka Whawhai Tonu tells a story of unimaginable courage from the Māori view, in Te Reo Māori. The film is written by Tim Worrall (of Tūhoe descent) and assisted by Sundance Native Lab.

A battle scene from the movie Ka Whawhai Tonu. Photo / Supplied

Mike Jonathan (Ngati Maniapoto) directs and the film is produced by Piripi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Thomas Toby Parkinson.

Worrall said: “It has been a great privilege to be part of telling this story to honour our courageous ancestors who fought and died to ensure that we survived.”

Producer Parkinson adds: “This is one of the most important events in Aotearoa - New Zealand History and I am so proud of our team and excited to bring this story to the big screen. This is a story told for the first time from an indigenous point of view and will change the way we view history.”

The film was funded by the New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu Te Reo Māori Feature Fund Initiative supporting feature films in Te Reo Māori, New Zealand on Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Distributed by Transmission Films through Australia and New Zealand and represented by sales agent Locomotive Entertainment (London). Worrall was also supported with assistance from the Sundance Native Lab.

Ka Whawhai Tonu will be released on Matariki Weekend 2024.

Next year marks 160 years since Chief Rewi Maniapoto made his last stand and shouted ‘E hoa, ka whawhai tonu mātou, Āke! Āke! Āke!’ (Friend, we will fight on forever, forever and forever!). These words continue to lead calls of Māori sovereignty in Aotearoa - Zealand.