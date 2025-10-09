Advertisement
Māori minister Isaac Beach’s role in the historic selection of Dame Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A Māori minister from Hawke’s Bay, the Reverend Canon Isaac Beach, helped the Church of England to choose Dame Sarah Mullally as its first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

In March 2026, Dame Sarah Mullally will become the first woman to be installed at Canterbury Cathedral as head of the church of 86 million people.

A New Zealand

