A Māori minister from Hawke’s Bay, the Reverend Canon Isaac Beach, helped the Church of England to choose Dame Sarah Mullally as its first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

In March 2026, Dame Sarah Mullally will become the first woman to be installed at Canterbury Cathedral as head of the church of 86 million people.

A New Zealand Anglican priest, the Reverend Canon Isaac Beach (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rangitihi), was one of five international appointments to the 17-person Crown Nominations Commission that made the selection.

Beach said it was an honour to represent New Zealand, his faith and also Māori, in such a historic decision.

“For many, this may indeed feel like a ‘breaking the glass ceiling’ moment. Yet throughout scripture, God consistently calls women to positions of leadership and service – so a woman in leadership is not new to us.