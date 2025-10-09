A Māori minister from Hawke’s Bay, the Reverend Canon Isaac Beach, helped the Church of England to choose Dame Sarah Mullally as its first female Archbishop of Canterbury.
In March 2026, Dame Sarah Mullally will become the first woman to be installed at Canterbury Cathedral as head of the church of 86 million people.
A New ZealandAnglican priest, the Reverend Canon Isaac Beach (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rangitihi), was one of five international appointments to the 17-person Crown Nominations Commission that made the selection.
“For many, this may indeed feel like a ‘breaking the glass ceiling’ moment. Yet throughout scripture, God consistently calls women to positions of leadership and service – so a woman in leadership is not new to us.
When Mullally’s selection was announced, she said: “This is a huge responsibility, but I approach it with a sense of peace and trust in God to carry me as He always has.”
She has been outspoken on political and social issues during her tenure as Bishop of London, including describing the vote to approve blessings for same-sex couples in the Church of England as a “moment of hope”.
Beach said it was an honour to serve God and the church in any way he could.
“Whether that means washing the dishes after a shared lunch following Sunday Eucharist at my local parish, or contributing to the discernment of the next Archbishop of Canterbury.
“Both acts of service are equally important in the life of a follower of Jesus, as each is an expression of our call to serve God and one another,“ he told the Herald.
