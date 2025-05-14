- New Zealand Rev Canon Isaac Beach has been picked to select the next Archbishop of Canterbury.
- Beach is part of a 20-person committee including five overseas voters.
- The group will meet in May, July, and September to shortlist and interview candidates for the principal leader of the Church of England.
A Māori Anglican Reverend has been chosen to help select the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.
Canon Isaac Beach from the East Coast, is part of a 20-person committee selected to pick a successor to Justin Welby, who resigned as archbishop in November, following criticism of the Church of England’s handling of abuse allegations.
Eight men and six women have so far been named to sit on the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) that will select the next spiritual leader of the Church of England.
Five of them are international appointments - the largest-ever contingent from outside of England.