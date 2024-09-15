University of Otago postgraduate student Sequoia Short hopes an innovative approach to a tricky subject will inspire the next generation of tertiary students.
Short (Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Toa Rangatira), a PhD student within Te Kura Pakihi – Otago Business School, has developed an escape room centred on indigenous data sovereignty.
The game sees players become spies on behalf of mana whenua and tasked with securing stolen data and intellectual property, such as mātauranga Māori, artefacts, and genetic sequences.
Whilst the game is filled with puzzles, hidden beneath the surface are important topics that lead to significant discussions once the game has finished.