Māori journalists condemns death toll of journalists in Gaza

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on a building last night in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip. Photo / Mahmoud Abo Salamah

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on a building last night in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip. Photo / Mahmoud Abo Salamah

The independent Māori Journalists Association (Kawea Te Rongo) has condemned the mounting death toll among journalists in the Gaza Strip.

The International Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 42 journalists and media workers are among the more than 12,000 killed since the Gaza war began on October 7.

“These things that are happening are simply not right,” the Kawea Te Rongo executive says in a statement.

“Babies, children, journalists, and elderly people are being killed, so our love goes to them.”

Tuki Laumea is a Samoan BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who worked for Al Jazeera for several years in the Middle East. He recently made an Instagram reel explaining what life is like in Gaza.

“For me, it was important to dehumanise these people because I’ve been talking about them as if they’re animals.

“I’ve seen so much of the rhetoric coming out from mainstream media all around the world that really dehumanises the Palestinians.”

The Israel Defence Force has told local news agencies it could not guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in Gaza.

“Media workers have been marginalised. They’ve been imprisoned there in Gaza, West Bank, and Israel and other places too,” says Wright.

“It is international law around allowing journalists to go to these places and do their jobs safely,” Laumea says.