Māori in the media given putea to build more capacity across the media landscape

Whakaata Māori will ensure te reo is available on media platforms. Photo / Supplied

Māori language agency Te Mangai Paho says the putea delivered in last week’s budget will ensure te reo and kaupapa Māori stories will continue on media platforms.

The government has gone some way to addressing the lack of capacity in the Māori media sector, with some of the $51 million budget announcement last week tagged for workforce development.

The issues are when reo speakers graduate from journalism training courses, many are snapped up by government agencies - leaving a hole for Māori and mainstream media outlets.

Te Mangai Paho CEO Larry Parr. Photo / Supplied

“The $51 million will take uncertainty out of our future, and my understanding is there’s additional money in there for Whakaata Māori,” Te Māngai Pāho CEO Larry Parr told Waatea New.com.

“The most urgent thing they have on their table at the moment is workforce development.”

“We’re low in capacity, because there’s such a high demand for our talented reo speakers. our media people across the wider media sector and public service actually.

“So (the funding) is going to fill holes and build more capacity.”

A taskforce has been accessing the needs of the workforce, so bringing more younger people on to train as journalists and technicians is going to be great, Parr says.

Here is how the Māori Budget 2023 has been allocated:

• Whare: Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga $200 million

• Whenua: Te Ringa Hāpai Whenua Fund $23 million (over 4yrs)

• Cyclone Recovery Efforts: $19.9 million (over 4yrs)

• Whānau Ora: $168.1 million (over 4yrs)

• Hauora: $132 million

• Māori Education: $225 million

• Māori Justice: Te Ao Marama $11.7 million (for 2023/2024yr)

• Te Matatini: $34 million (over 2yrs)

• Matariki: $18 million (over 4yrs)

• Te Mātāwai: $10 million (over 4yrs)

• Māori Media: $51 million (over 2yrs)

• Māori Tourism: $8 million