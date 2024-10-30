Last week Tūāhuriri/Ngāi Tahu held Pūnuiotoaka, the final of the Hui-a-motu that began with the call from our late Kīngi Tūteitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII earlier this year.

Former Labour Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Supplied

Discussions featured models for economic transformation based on case studies presented by First Nation manuhiri (guests). I, alongside other panelists, was invited to comment on how iwi Māori might consider economic sovereignty and whānau wellbeing.

For Māori, neo-liberal capitalist theory has not worked and has eroded Māori social, economic and political structures based on collectivism. The challenge move towards economic models where shared values and collective aspiration is the norm and integrate distributive leadership models to guarantee intergenerational wellbeing.

Insights shared by First Nation guests highlighted models that prioritise wellbeing over profit, economic units (operating at a whānau, hapū level) taking a consortium approach to development and financing in particular of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The new Ngati Whatua Orakei property development in Belmont. Photo / Dean Purcell.

It challenges us to rethink the existing failed economic frameworks. Larger iwi, land trusts, and incorporations could play a key role by reinvesting financial returns in ways that promote intergenerational equity. The roadmap toward a resilient Māori economy should focus on building a system that supports the potential of future generations.

Several promising strategies emerged during the hui, including transferring regulatory and tax functions to tribal councils. Greater collaboration with indigenous-focused research institutes to foster innovation in problem solving with community-led models evidencing success. In addition to models regarding indigenous financing systems. These options have significant potential but must be approached with careful consideration.

Economic sovereignty will only be achieved if iwi Māori remain committed to a collective vision that reflects our diverse needs taking us from poverty to prosperity. We need to move forward with urgency, boldness, and clarity of purpose.

Our tūpuna have given us the tools to navigate change, and their teachings remain relevant today. Let’s reassess our approach to ensure we can meet the reality of today while setting our compass to the destination we seek. By 2040, our goal should be an economic system where mokopuna thrive, kaumātua are respected for their wisdom, and relationships grounded in whakapapa and whanaungatanga shape our economic and social life.

A Māori economy should not just aim for wealth but prioritise wellbeing. This means investing in solutions that uplift the collective, such as micro-enterprises that support whānau of all ages and create pathways out of poverty. The examples already exist but scaling them to ensure success across iwi Māori requires building an economic ecosystem that supports their growth.

The call for kotahitanga is a call to action. It demands deliberate efforts to move our waka forward. A Māori economic ecosystem should be built around the wellbeing of whānau to thrive in a state of mauri ora and mana.

A Māori economic system functions differently from mainstream approaches. It centres on relationships and reciprocity, creating cycles of prosperity that extend beyond the immediate future. Learning from others is key, First Nations teach us the importance of shared vision. While their experiences may not correlate directly to Aotearoa, they offer valuable insights. The necessity to build capability, creating trust and transparency through structure and process, resilience through culture and intergenerational capacity.

Māori Language Week.

If we consider te reo Māori and tikanga as integral to Māori identity, then those objectives must form the nucleus of our economic vision. Cultural resilience strengthens the foundations of Māori development. In looking ahead, we should not settle for bilingualism but aim for multilingualism, connecting global indigenous communities. This can open new doors for trade, cultural exchange, and cooperation.

As we seek economic sovereignty, we must resist being marginalised in discussions about our constitutional future. Te Tiriti o Waitangi is not a topic for negotiation, it is a founding principle to guide our progress towards nationhood. It is a journey we cannot recoil from.

Recent hui at Tūrangawaewae, Rātana, and Waitangi show that we are at a turning point. In my view we need a declaration of intent – this generation of rangatahi need to know what we value – no mixed messages.

Kotahitanga has been demonstrated throughout history in movements like the Kiingitanga, Rātana, Ringatu, the struggle for te reo, and the establishment of kaupapa Māori institutions. These acts of unity have always aimed to go beyond our current circumstances, envisioning a future defined by resilience, hope, opportunity and shared prosperity.

The real question is whether the current system can meet the needs of our people. As we get our whare in order, then the waka can venture out to the next destination with our mokopuna ready to realise the abundance of that future.