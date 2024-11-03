By RNZ
For the first time, Māori families and households data has been released as an official Census statistic.
The data from the 2023 Census was released last week, showing most whānau Māori are living in one-family households, and 86.9% of whānau Māori had two to four family members.
Data Iwi Leaders Group and Te Kāhui Raraunga lead technician Kirikowhai Mikaere said the datasets unlocked the ability for iwi Māori to plan for the future housing needs of their collective.
“From today, iwi Māori have current, quality data on how people within their collective are living, including detail on household composition, income, and whether they have access to the things they need to live well, such as safe drinking water and electricity,” she said.