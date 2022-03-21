Māori business initiative targets youth to chase their dreams with $10k up for grabs

Faith Oriwia Henare-Stewart works across the art mediums of traditional and modern weaving, music, short films and cultural performing arts. Photo / Supplied

There is less than one week left for youth to enter the $10,000 You Do You initiative.

It's run by small business support network Manaaki, in partnership with NZMA and Young Enterprise.

With entries closing this Thursday, March 24, Manaaki wants to make sure that as many rangatahi as possible between the ages of 16 and 24 put themselves forward. It will also give them a chance to win a $1,000 boost towards their kaupapa.

According to two recent winners, Tawhiri Toheriri-Hallet and Faith Oriwia Henare-Stewart, that boost has made all the difference.

Tawhiri Toheriri-Hallet (Ngāti Porou), grew up in Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa, Gisbourne, and recently moved to Tāmaki Makaurau to pursue his dream of becoming a world champion boxer. He is currently on track to achieving that dream and will find out soon if he makes the NZ Commonwealth Games boxing team.

"Support from the Manaaki and You Do You team has made a huge difference. Before the $1,000 grant I'd been using the same boxing kit for years and it meant I was able to go out and buy new gear." He said.

"It means the competition is now about raw talent - not resources - and that really matters to me.

Entry winner Tawhiri Toheriri-Hallet (Ngāti Porou) will find out soon if he makes the NZ Commonwealth Games boxing team. Photo / Supplied

"Boxing, for me, is an art form and something I've used to escape from some of the dark paths I saw friends and family go down back home. You Do You is helping me turn my dreams into reality."

For Faith (Ngāi Tara ki te Muaūpoko o te Ika a Māui Tikitiki-a-Taranga, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā Tō, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Kuia), the grant has gone towards purchasing a loop station for her university music studies and to help her with her current project of a visual EP, which she is set to release in May.

Working across the art mediums of traditional and modern weaving, music, short films and cultural performing arts, her ultimate dream is to become a renowned indigenous creator.

"Rarangahia tō kete mātautanga kia nui ake i te ao, i te pō - forever weaving my knowledge basket bigger (Te KuraHuia): The grant and the support from the Manaaki team is making it possible for me to do this. It's helped me as an artist to get the hardware I need to back my talent," she said.

Faith aims to use her upcoming creations to specifically target Māori: "I want to create art for Māori, to do this with mana as a wahine so that others feel proud of their heritage as well."

In addition to the grant, rangatahi can benefit from the wrap-around support from the Manaaki You Do You digital community made up of mentors, advisers, employers and trainers, and other rangatahi just like them – Aotearoa young people are encouraged to share and chase their dreams.

Manaaki General Manager Rachel Adams says You Do You is about "opening doors".

"Our rangatahi have the drive, the talent and the passion to achieve amazing things, but often lack the funds and the mentorship to get started. That's where You Do You comes in."

To find out more and to enter, rangatahi between 16 and 24 can go to the You Do You group at Manaaki.io.

Entries close March 24.