Māori baseballer aims to be the first to play in the Major Leagues

“I really want to put us on the map and get the name out there for New Zealand.”

Born in Ōtautahi, Nikau grew up in Australia before returning to Aotearoa in 2015 for a three-year stint, where he represented New Zealand on the world stage from 10 to 12 years old.

Nikau later returned to play in the Australian Baseball League for the Adelaide Giants in 2018, winning back-to-back championships.

The lefty-hitter later signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for US$250,000 in 2019 - a team which had their eye on him since he was 10.

“I was meant to be in Year 12, finishing school back home, but instead I was on the other side of the world starting off my dream.”

He has been marked by the MLB as one of the breakout stars for the 2024 season, and currently sits on the organisation’s top 30 prospects list.

Te mana whakaheke o te whānau - family talent and support

Nikau descends from a strong line of talented softballers. His mother, Nic Pouaka, is a former New Zealand White Sox and his father, Todd Grego, Australian born, a former Black Sox representative.

He said his baseball career started as a pēpi, when he was still in nappies.

“I’d run around the house with a plastic baseball bat, and I’d be smacking that thing all day”.

His whānau instilled in him and his two younger brothers Jai and Paki Pouaka-Grego the importance of working hard, Nikau said.

“They have always taught me and my brothers that things aren’t just gonna come to us and things don’t happen by accident.

Nikau Pouaka-Grego has been surrounded by the game his whole life. Photo / Supplied

His teina have just made a move to Houston where they will play high school baseball.

“They’re gonna turn some heads really quickly, and I can’t wait to see what the near future has in store for both of them.”

Nic Pouaka who is “extremely proud” of Nikau’s achievements so far, said while he is an impressive sports star, “he is a great young man and absolutely beautiful through and through.”

His dream goes beyond playing in the majors and being an All-Star and it is his aspiration to have his own children next to him while playing in the All-Star game, Pouaka said.

“I truly hope these dreams come into fruition for him.

“Even if they don’t, he’s a kid grinding and working his butt off hard.”

Despite a major setback in 2019 when he tore his ACL, Nikau’s determination never wavered, and he made a remarkable comeback.

“He’s very focused and mentally tough. I’m so proud of him,” she said.

“Maybe he gets that from me.”

Te eke panuku - overcoming obstacles

Throughout his journey, Nikau’s whakapapa has remained a source of strength and pride. His tāmoko, representing his whānau and life journey is a way to showcase all the challenges he has overcome.

During Covid, his whānau was hit with the news of his mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“It was hard to see mum go through that, especially during Covid, it wasn’t easy but Nic made it look pretty easy.”

“There was no complaining, there was no nothing, she just lived her life, she still worked from home, she still walked every day, she still cooked.”

Mum was an “absolute trooper” and having her still here is awesome, Nikau said.

In early 2024, Nikau wore a pink strip, honouring his mum and raising awareness for breast cancer.

Pouaka said it was an extremely emotional moment.

“It’s something that we don’t really talk about much within our family.”

“When I got diagnosed and had to tell the boys, I promised them everything was going to be okay.”

“I know he wore that jumper with pride.”

Nikau Pouaka-Grego was "privileged" to take the diamond wearing pink in support of his mum and breast cancer awareness. Photo / Supplied

Ngā wawata - aspirations

Nikau hopes to see other New Zealanders, especially rangatahi Māori playing at the highest level.

“When I first got here, I thought I was gonna be way behind all of these guys,” he said.

“You’ll be shocked when you get here, how easy you fit in and since you’re the kid from a country that doesn’t play baseball, you already stick out.”

“When you go out there and you play the way you do, you’re gonna be fine and you’re gonna turn heads really quickly,” he said.

Nikau’s piece of advice to young athletes was to stay committed, be prepared to grind and most importantly play the game you love.

“I went out there and just played baseball like I did when I was a kid,” he said.

“I played baseball because I love it.”











