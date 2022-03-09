Matarahurahu hapū and Kenana Marae kaumatua Tiger Tukariri and Freddie Matthews holding a peaceful protest at the Papakawau Culvert construction site last week. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A lengthy dispute over a major Far North infrastructure project has come to an end, weeks before the project's delivery due date.

The $5 million "Papakawau" Culvert upgrade began last September, to replace the current 50-year-old culvert located on the outskirts of Mangonui.

The degradation of the Mangonui Harbour environment was the catalyst for the upgrade, yet it was the kōrero behind the project's name that concerned some mana whenua.

A number of Matarahurahu hapū and Kenana Marae representatives have been campaigning to change the name from "Papakawau" to "Tokatoka", claiming the latter as the rightful name of the area.

According to Waka Kotahi NZTA, the agency consulted with Kenana Marae representatives about the name. However, some hapū members claim they were not involved in the discussions.

Matarahurahu hapū and Kenana Marae kaumātua Freddie Matthews and Tiger Tukariri took matters into their own hands after alleged attempts to contest the name were turned down.

The Papakawau Culvert upgrade construction site along SH10 south of Mangonui. Photo / Myjanne Jensen/

Matthews and Tukariri camped outside the construction site from last Monday, before occupying the site on Thursday.

"The first reason for us being there was the fact that Tokatoka is the true name of this area," Matthews alleged.

"The other issue we have is regarding the cultural impact assessment (CIA) because we believe the kōrero given in the CIA for Waka Kotahi NZTA was wrong.

"We are therefore not going anywhere until Waka Kotahi NZTA decides to talk to us."

Tukariri said, in his opinion, marae tikanga regarding iwi/hapū consultation had not been properly applied and needed to be better understood by agencies and hapū members alike.

He alleged it was individuals acting on behalf of the marae that led to the current conflict and confusion over the area name.



"When it came to the Taipā Bridge project, after speaking with all the other hapū, I would bring all the kōrero back to the marae, that's just how it works," Tukariri said.

"In the case of this project, we had individuals claiming to represent our marae, which wasn't right.

Freddie Matthews and Tiger Tukariri say all matters regarding iwi/hapū consultation must always be referred back to the marae. Photo / Supplied

"We don't have personal agendas against anyone, it's just the behaviour of some we don't approve of.



"We have a process, a tikanga, and that needs to be followed."

Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu chairwoman Professor Margaret Mutu is part of the National Iwi Chairs Forum and trains government department chief executives on the practicalities of working with hapū and iwi.

According to Mutu, in 2018, the forum reached an agreement with the Government about an overall Tiriti o Waitangi Framework and in 2019 agreed to a Statement of Engagement.

She said through the training, agencies should now have a solid understanding of how to engage with mana whenua when proposing new projects.

"The primary need is to consult early and in good faith with mana whenua hapū through their marae or if they don't know how to contact the marae, then through their iwi in the first instance," Mutu said.

Margaret Mutu. Photo / Supplied

"International norms of free, prior and informed consent are required and all government CEOs know that respect, openness, good faith and building a good relationship with mana whenua are essential."

Mutu described how in Ngāti Kahu (and many other iwi), any hapū member worthy of a representational role will always refer the matter to their marae.

She said tikanga was set down by the tūpuna (ancestors) and that kuia and kaumātua of the hapū and marae were responsible for passing on knowledge through the generations.

"Kuia and kaumātua will provide information on the marae in hui convened specifically for that purpose, with everyone who has any interest free to attend," Mutu said.

"[This means] everyone hears the same thing, including the detailed debate associated with that knowledge.

"NZTA as an organisation does have the necessary experience and knowledge to get this right, but it is going to take time and patience to fix up the damage done and to restore the relationship built during the construction of the Taipā Bridge."

The Papakawau Culvert project is funded through the Government's shovel-ready Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) programme, secured by former Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones.

Jones said it was time to get on with the project and warned if he were to get back into Parliament, there would be no place for such interruptions.

"This is a $5 million project which was desperately fought for and championed by former Far North Mayor Wayne Brown," Jones said.

"It was initiated in the 1980s by the late Kaiwhare Brown and Mere Lloyd and addresses the legacy of deficit infrastructure in the Far North.

Former Minister for Economic Regional Development Shane Jones says the Papakawau Culvert project needs to move forward. Photo / File

"This upgrade, along with the boardwalk at Mangonui, represents almost $10 million in capital infrastructure spend.

"When I get back into Parliament, as God is my witness, NZ First will change the law that enables hapū to hold projects like this to ransom."

On Monday, Waka Kotahi NZTA met Kenana Marae members at the marae to discuss matters relating to the culvert.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, regional manager Auckland/Northland maintenance operations at Waka Kotahi, disputed the claim the project name did not have hapū support, saying Papakawau was collectively agreed on, and had the support of elected representatives from Te Paatu, Aputerewa and Kenana marae.

"Waka Kotahi believes all the correct procedures and protocols have been followed in relation to engagement with mana whenua on this project to date," Hori-Hoult said.

"Some hapū members, namely those who recently held a peaceful protest on site, clearly hold a different opinion about the name, and conversations need to be had.

"This issue, however, is a hapū matter and is theirs to resolve - a kaupapa shared by our hapū partners.

"Waka Kotahi has respectfully made the decision to take down project signage in the interim, while we await the outcome of these conversations."

Hori-Hoult said Waka Kotahi acknowledged the protesters, who up until Friday were staying at the culvert site, remained peaceful and did not delay or impede works while there.

"The name 'Papakawau' relates to the culvert replacement project only, which once complete will restore and enhance the natural marine environment in the Aputerewa Creek's upper estuary," she said.

"The name for the yet to be constructed bridge will be worked through with partners at the appropriate stage in the process."

The project is still on track to be completed by the end of the month.